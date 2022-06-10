OAK PARK HEIGHTS — There was no dwelling on the past for the Stillwater girls lacrosse team, which stopped Hill-Murray 16-5 in the finals of the Section 4 Tournament on Wednesday, June 8 at Stillwater Area High School.
Hill-Murray upset the top-seeded Ponies in the finals a year ago to end a run of nine consecutive trips to the state tournament for Stillwater. The Ponies were in control from the start, jumping out to a 9-3 halftime lead against the second-seeded Pioneers (8-8).
“No, they actually didn’t,” Ponies coach Ali Schmitz said when asked if last year’s painful loss was discussed prior to this year’s showdown. “The captains decided that we weren’t going to talk about last year and we’re gonna just play in the moment and focus on today.”
This time it was the Ponies celebrating their 10th section title in 11 seasons.
“I don’t think they want to feel the way that they felt last year as the runner-up in Section 4 and having the season end like it did last year,” Schmitz said. “I think that was an underlying motivator for them.”
Tori Liljegren set the scoring pace for Stillwater with five goals. Avery Lorinser scored four times and Maycie Neubauer chipped in with three tallies. Ellie Fischer, Lydia Glass and Grace Bancroft also supplied a goal each, along with junior Jessie Miggler — who notched her first-ever varsity goal in the second half.
The versatile Liljegren does not always focus on scoring goals, but she was assertive on the attack against the Pioneers.
“She will help any player play their best on any given day, but when we need her to take care of the business for us she knows exactly how to do it,” Schmitz said. “She’s probably the most well-rounded player we have on the team from causing turnovers in defense from feeding and assisting and putting the points on the board in an unselfish manner.”
The Ponies were focused on stopping Olivia Godbout and Cate Kangas, but Godbout suffered an injury in the semifinals and was not in uniform for the finals.
“Our primary concerns were number 14 and 15 on their side putting points up and really being the play-makers and the game changers,” Schmitz said. “We knew there could have been an injury and today she was unable to play so that was a major loss for them on the field, but we had a game plan in place to try and prevent them from getting the ball and doing what they wanted with it. We started the game with really tight D on (Kangas) and executed that really nicely.”
After winning nine straight games during the regular season, the Ponies ended with three straight losses against strong competition in Rosemount, Forest Lake and Edina. Stillwater answered with three convincing victories in sections, outscoring their opponents by a combined 47-11.
“I would say dropping to Forest Lake was a huge disappointment, but a really good gut check for our team,” Schmitz said. “You can never underestimate anybody and they outplayed us on Senior Night so that was a tough loss for the seniors, but we took away major learning lessons.
“Finishing the regular season against Edina was a part of the plan all along. I wanted us to see one of the best teams in the state before going into sections and we played a great game against them and hung in there, which helped us prepare for our section tournament even with loss.”
Stillwater was more efficient on the scoring end against Hill-Murray than during some of the games it has struggled this season.
“We had a bit of a lull towards the end of regular season putting points on the board, so within the last week preparing for this game we worked on shots every single day because that’s what the girls needed,” Schmitz said. “More precise and aggressive shooting is really what it was. We had a problem putting points on the board towards the end of the regular season, which led to those losses. So seeing better goalies and seeing better defense made us elevate our game, especially on the attacking side of the ball, so moving it quicker and looking at different angles to shoot.”
The Ponies will meet an opponent to be determined in the state quarterfinals on Tuesday, June 14 at Roseville High School. Stillwater is the other host site for this year’s boys and girls state tournament games.
Hill-Murray 3 2 — 5
Stillwater 9 7 — 16
Goals — St, Tori Liljegren 5, Avery Lorinser 4, Maycie Neubauer 3, Ellie Fisher, Jessie Miggler, Lydia Glass and Grace Bancroft.
Assists — St, Anna Benson, Liljegren, Grace Mattox and Bancroft.
Saves — St, Hannah Beard 5.
Stillwater 13, WB Lake 5
At Oak Park Heights, Grace Bancroft struck for five goals and Maycie Neubauer added three to help propel the Ponies to a 13-6 victory over White Bear Lake (7-8) in the Section 4 semifinals on Monday, June 6 at SAHS.
Tori Liljegren added two goals for the Ponies, who received two assists each from Ellie Fisher and Lydia Glass.
Hannah Beard turned away nine shots in goal for Stillwater, which outscored the Bears 7-3 in the second half.
White Bear Lake 2 3 — 5
Stillwater 6 7 — 13
Goals — St, Grace Bancroft 5, Maycie Neubauer 3, Tori Liljegren 2, Meghan Nelson, Myah Krueger and Ellie Fisher.
Assists — St, Fisher 2, Lydia Glass 2 and Neubauer.
Saves — St, Hannah Beard 9.
Stillwwater 18, T-G 1
At Oak Park Heights, the Ponies cruised to a 13-0 halftime lead and eliminated Totino-Grace 18-1 on Friday, June 3 at SAHS.
Grace Bancroft found the back of the net four times and also tallied three assists to lead the Ponies. Avery Lorinser chipped in with three goals while Ava Mosely, Sydney Johnson, Lydia Glass and Tori Liljegren added two goals apiece.
Totino-Grace finishe the season with a 6-9 record.
Totino-Grace 0 1 — 1
Stillwater 13 5 — 18
Goals — St, Grace Bancroft 4, Avery Lorinser 3, Ava Mosely 2, Sydney Johnson 2, Lydia Glass 2, Tori Liljegren 2, Maycie Neubauer, Ellie Fisher and Grace Mattox.
Assists — St, Bancroft 3, Fisher, Lorinser, Jessie Miggler, Allison Carle, Meghan Nelson, Johnson and Cassidy Keykal.
Saves — St, Hannah Beard 4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.