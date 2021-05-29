OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Sophomore Ellie Fisher racked up five goals to help propel Stillwater to a 16-6 nonconference girls lacrosse victory over Mahtomedi on Tuesday, May 25 at Stillwater Area High School.
The Ponies (11-1) built a 7-4 halftime lead and then outscored Mahtomedi 9-2 in the second half to pull away.
Freshman Lydia Glass added three goals and a team-high five assists to help the team celebrate on Senior Night. The team honored 11 seniors, including nine varsity players and a team manager.
“This class is large and full of so much talent and they’ve been through a lot,” said Ponies coach Ali Crofts, who noted their leadership in dealing with a first-year head coach. “We have seniors in every position and senior leaders out there every game. They’re skilled lacrosse players who love the sport and have been great about providing direction for this team and challenging this team every day. They’ve done a phenomenal job leading those underclassmen and setting the bar high and showing them the expectations the coaches have by leading the way.”
Senior Jacklyn Kulzer and junior Grace Bancroft added two goals apiece for the Ponies while Holly Knowlan, Sydney Johnson, Tori Liljegren and Grace Mattox added a goal each.
Darby finished with a team-high five ground balls and added three assists for Stillwater.
“I think we were really happy with the team win,” Croft said. “It was just a great night to honor the seniors and they showed up to play their best game. I think the rest of the underclassmen rallied behind them. Everybody was playing for the senior class and everybody rallied behind them, which was great to see.”
McKenna Cunnington and Jayne Dimitri each scored two goals to pace the Zephyrs (8-4).
Hannah Beard finished with 10 saves in goal for Stillwater, which was scheduled to close out the regular season at Breck on Thursday, May 27. The Section 4 quarterfinals are slated for Wednesday, June 2. Stillwater’s undefeated record while winning the Suburban East Confoerence championship and this victory over the Zephyrs should lock up the top seed for the Ponies in sections.
Three of this year’s seniors are planning to continue playing in college, including Norah Bates (Northern Michigan), Anna Fisher (Concordia-St. Paul) and Annie McGuire (University of Denver).
“That’s awesome to see,” Crofts said.
McGuire remains the team’s leading scorer despite only playing five games before suffering a season-ending knee injury.
Mahtomedi 4 2 — 6
Stillwater 7 9 — 16
Goals — Mah, McKenna Cunnington 2, Jayne Dimitri 2, Greta Schimnowski and Samantha Burns; St, Ellie Fisher 5, Lydia Glass 3, Grace Bancroft 2, Jacklyn Kulzer 2, Holly Knowlan, Sydney Johnson, Tori Liljegren and Grace Mattox.
Assists — Mah, Ellie Donovan and Dimitri; St, Glass 5, Eliza Darby 3 and Knowlan.
Saves — Mah, Olivia Boxmeyer 11; St, Hannah Beard 10.
