One of the scoring leaders for a team that captured its 11th Suburban East Conference title in the past 12 seasons, midfielder Tori Liljegren was named the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater girls lacrosse team.
The sophomore, who finished the season with 26 goals and seven assists for 33 points, was joined in earning all-conference honors by teammates Eliza Darby, Annie McGuire, Jacki Kulzer, Samantha Pidde and Grace Bancroft. Hannah Beard, Ellie Fisher, Anna Fisher, Lydia Glass, Lauren Benson and Sydney Johnson each received honorable mention all-conference recognition.
Liljegren also led the Ponies with 54 draw controls.
Stillwater finished the season with a 14-2 record, including 9-0 to win its second straight SEC championship. The Ponies received the No. 1 seed for the Section 4 tournament but were upended by Hill-Murray 8-5 in the finals to end a run of nine consecutive state tournament appearances.
The Ponies, playing under first-year head coach Ali Crofts, outscored their opponents by a combined 220-104 this season.
Bancroft, a junior, scored a team-high 33 goals for the Ponies and added 12 assists for 45 points, just ahead of Glass (28 goals-15 assists—43 points). Other scoring leaders for the Ponies included Darby (17-26—43), McGuire (26-14—40) and Ellie Fisher (26-6—32).
Darby led the Ponies with 45 ground balls and Bancroft wasn’t far behind with 36 ground balls.
McGuire, a senior and University of Denver recruit, was averaging more than five goals per game before suffering a season-ending knee injury in a 9-6 victory over conference runner-up Cretin-Derham Hall on May 5.
Bancroft, Kulzer, Pidde, Norah Bates, Beard and McGuire were also named to the All-Section Firest Team. Darby, Anna Fisher, Liljegren, Benson and Holly Knowlan earned a spot on the All-Section Second Team.
Kulzer was named to the Star Tribune All-Metro Second Team while McGuire and Pidde each received All-State Honorable Mention recognition from the Minnesota State High School Girls Lacrosse Coaches Association.
Ellie Fisher, Ally Carle and Bancroft each received All-State Academic honors Anna Hart was named the Section 4 Assistant Coach of the Year.
The team also distributed several awards, including the Iron Pony Award to Kulzer. She provided 14 goals and three assists.
Darby was named the team’s Attacker of the Year while Pidde was chosen the Defender of the Year. Glass, who picked up some of scoring slack after the injury to McGuire, was named the Rookie of the Year.
Junior Lauren Wilk received the Most Improved Player award.
Also announced at the team’s postseason awards banquet is that Bancroft, Johnson and Carle will serve as captains for next year’s team.
All-Conference: Eliza Darby, Annie McGuire, Tori Liljegren, Jacki Kulzer, Samantha Pidde and Grace Bancroft; All-Conference Honorable Mention: Hannah Beard, Ellie Fisher, Anna Fisher, Lydia Glass, Lauren Benson and Sydney Johnson; All-Section First Team: Annie McGuire, Grace Bancroft, Jacki Kulzer, Samantha Pidde, Norah Bates and Hannah Beard; All-Section Second Team: Eliza Darby, Anna Fisher, Tori Liljegren, Lauren Benson and Holly Knowlan; Star Tribune All-Metro Second Team: Jacki Kulzer; Minnesota State High School Girls Lacrosse Coaches Association All-State Honorable Mention: Annie McGuire and Samantha Pidde; All-State Academic: Ellie Fisher, Ally Carle and Grace Bancroft; Section 4 Assistant Coach of the Year: Anna Hart; Iron Pony Award: Jacki Kulzer; Attacker of the Year: Eliza Darby; Defender of the Year: Samantha Pidde; Rookie of the Year: Lydia Glass; Most Improved Player: Lauren Wilk; Most Valuable Athlete: Tori Liljegren; Captains elect: Grace Bancroft, Sydney Johnson and Ally Carle.
