OAK PARK HEIGHTS — A stingy defensive effort helped Park stick Stillwater with its first Suburban East Conference girls lacrosse loss of the season on Wednesday, May 3 at Stillwater Area High School.
The Wolfpack held off the Ponies 6-5 to create a four-way tie atop the conference standings. It marks the first time Park has defeated the Ponies since 2009 and its the first league setback this season for the sixth-ranked Ponies (4-1 SEC, 5-2), who join Park (4-1, 5-1), East Ridge (4-1, 5-2) and White Bear Lake (4-1, 6-1) with one loss in conference play.
“We’ll be able to take a lot away from this loss,” Ponies coach Ali Schmitz said. “We’ll have a lot to build on and take away from the game to keep the season moving forward in the direction we want it to. We know we will continue to challenge ourselves and try and prepare to be as strong as we can be in June.”
Stillwater was averaging 15 goals per game this season, but struggled to find the back of the net against the Wolfpack.
Schmitz said she was pleased with the opportunities Stillwater created, but credited Park goaltender Aubree Laska, who finished with eight saves, while adding the Ponies were also sloppy with the ball at times.
Park scored to grab a 6-5 lead with more than three minutes remaining, but the Ponies were unable to answer before time expired.
“We really struggled to the put the ball in the back of the net and their goalie came up with a bunch of saves against us,” Schmitz said. “Our barrier was not being able to finish in our attacking zone.”
The Wolfpack tried to run out the clock with the late lead, but Stillwater gained possession twice before also turning it over without getting a shot off down the stretch.
“We made some good chances, but we also made some poor attacking choices that led to turnovers,” Schmitz said. “Credit to their defense, but we would have liked some of those choices back that led to turnovers. If we were smarter in the attacking zone we would have had more time with the ball.”
Maycie Neubauer supplied three goals to lead the Ponies, who also received a goal each from Myah Krueger and Tori Liljegren.
Sophomore Rio Atkinson finished with four saves in goal for Stillwater, which has won 12 SEC championships in the past 13 seasons and still controls its own destiny in pursuit of another title. It was just the second conference loss for the Ponies dating back to early in the 2018 season.
Park 3 3 — 6
Stillwater 3 2 — 5
Goals — St, Maycie Neubauer 3, Myah Krueger and Tori Liljegren.
Assists — St, Emma Nelson and Mady Richert.
Saves — St, Rio Atkinson 4.
Stillwater 14,
Rosemount 13 (OT)
At Rosemount, staring at a five-goal halftime deficit, the Ponies rallied for a 14-13 overtime victory over eighth-ranked Rosemount on Saturday, April 29 at Rosemount High School.
The Irish (4-2) scored 11 times before the intermission, but Stillwater regrouped to even things up after outscoring them 7-2 in the second half.
“That game was crazy,” Ponies coach Ali Schmitz said. “I don’t have an explanation other than hard work, hustle and heart. They simply decided it was time to turn it on and change their game and they were able to outrun, out-compete and outlast Rosemount. We just had to take those 25 minutes to dig ourselves out of the hole we put ourselves in.”
After pulling even in the second half, junior Ava Mosley scored her third and final goal to lift the Ponies in overtime. After driving the attack from the top, Stillwater went out wide to set up the game-winner.
“She’s a really strong left attacker for us and that’s exactly how it played out,” Schmitz said.
Maycie Neubauer finished with six goals to lead the Ponies, who also received two apiece from Ellie Fisher and Mady Richert.
Despite the lackluster first half after playing for the second time in as many days, Schmitz was pleased to see the resolve on display throughout the rest of the game.
“I think it empowers them and encourages them to know anything is possible,” the coach said. “We writing was on the wall based on the halftime score and they proved otherwise. We’re going to try and use that momentum to try and play to their potential.”
Stillwater 6 7 1 — 14
Rosemount 11 2 0 — 13
Goals — St, Maycie Neubauer 6, Ava Mosely 3, Ellie Fisher 2, Mady Richert 2 and Myah Krueger; Ros, Aubrey Zaun 4, Nessa Carrico 3, Ella Mills 3, Izzy Mroczenski 2 and Sarah Peterson.
Assists — St, Tori Liljegren 3, Mosely, Neubauer and Lydia Glass; Ros, Mills, Avery Schauer and Zaun.
Saves — St, Rio Atkinson 5; Ros, Rachel Joseph 9.
Stillwater 15,
Cretin-Derham Hall 12
At Oak Park Heights, Maycie Neubauer delivered five goals to help the Ponies hold off Cretin-Derham Hall 15-12 in a conference game on Friday, April 28 at SAHS.
Stillwater built an 8-5 halftime lead and was able to limit the Raiders’ opportunities down the stretch. Jordan Rosga paced the Raiders (3-2 SEC, 5-2) with five goals.
“It was a very well played game on both sides,” Ponies coach Ali Schmitz said. “We had to try and stop two of their major attacking threats and we were able to put the ball away onattack when we wanted to and capitalize on our possessions.”
Ellie Fischer and Emma Nelson contributed three goals each for Stillwater, which also received two goals from Mady Richert. Tori Liljegren led the Ponies with four assists.
Cretin-Derham Hall 5 7 — 12
Stillwater 8 7 — 15
Goals — C-DH, Jordin Rosga 5, Josie Nei 2, Anna Stangler 2, Sofia Watts 2 and Jane Stangler; St, Maycie Neubauer 5, Ellie Fisher 3, Emma Nelson 3, Mady Richert 2, Avery Lorinser and Cassidy Keykal.
Assists — C-DH, Rosga 2, Watts and Nei; St, Tori Liljegren 4, Fisher, Myah Krueger, Nelson, Lydia Glass and Richert.
Saves — C-DH, Margarita Lucio 5; St, Rio Atkinson 8.
