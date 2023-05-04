OAK PARK HEIGHTS — A stingy defensive effort helped Park stick Stillwater with its first Suburban East Conference girls lacrosse loss of the season on Wednesday, May 3 at Stillwater Area High School.

The Wolfpack held off the Ponies 6-5 to create a four-way tie atop the conference standings. It marks the first time Park has defeated the Ponies since 2009 and its the first league setback this season for the sixth-ranked Ponies (4-1 SEC, 5-2), who join Park (4-1, 5-1), East Ridge (4-1, 5-2) and White Bear Lake (4-1, 6-1) with one loss in conference play.

Tags

Load comments