After ranking among the team leaders in several categories, junior Tori Liljegren was honored as the Most Valuable Athlete for the Suburban East Conference and Section 4 champion Stillwater girls lacrosse team. (Gazette staff photo by Stuart Groskreutz)

A versatile performer who helped lead the Ponies back to the state tournament after a one-year absence, Tori Liljegren was named the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater girls lacrosse team.

This was the second year in a row Liljegren has been named team MVP. The junior scored 25 goals and added 15 assists to rank third on the team with 40 points. Liljegren also finished with a team-high 101 draw controls and joined Ally Carle with a team-leading 26 ground balls.

