After ranking among the team leaders in several categories, junior Tori Liljegren was honored as the Most Valuable Athlete for the Suburban East Conference and Section 4 champion Stillwater girls lacrosse team. (Gazette staff photo by Stuart Groskreutz)
A versatile performer who helped lead the Ponies back to the state tournament after a one-year absence, Tori Liljegren was named the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater girls lacrosse team.
This was the second year in a row Liljegren has been named team MVP. The junior scored 25 goals and added 15 assists to rank third on the team with 40 points. Liljegren also finished with a team-high 101 draw controls and joined Ally Carle with a team-leading 26 ground balls.
Liljegren also landed on the Star Tribune All-Metro Second Team and was named to the All-Tournament Team after helping the Ponies claim the consolation title at state.
Stillwater finished the season with a 14-5 record, including 8-1 to tie Forest Lake for the Suburban East Conference championship. It was the 12th conference title in the past 13 seasons for the Ponies, who also defeated Hill-Murray 16-5 in the finals to claim the program’s 10th Section 4 championship in the past 11 seasons.
After losing to eventual state runner-up Chanhassen in the quarterfinals, Stillwater defeated Two Rivers/Gentry Academy 12-7 and then Elk River/Zimmerman 7-6 to claim the consolation title at state.
Gracie Bancroft, Carle, Maycie Neubauer, Hannah Beard and Ellie Fisher joined Liljegren in earning All-Suburban East Conference honors. Teammates Sydney Johnson, Grace Mattox, Lauren Wilk and Avery Lorinser each received honorable mention all-conference recognition.
Bancroft led the Ponies with 41 goals and 16 assists for 57 points while Neubauer added 35 goals and eight assists for 43 points. Fisher (22 goals-11 assists—33 points), Lydia Glass (16-11—27) and Lorinser (21-3—24) also ranked among team scoring leaders for the Ponies.
Beard, meanwhile, posted two shutouts and finished with a save percentage of .520 and goals against average of 5.86 in goal. Wilk with 23 and Anna Benson with 22 also ranked among team leaders for the in ground balls.
Beard, Carle, Liljegren, Bancroft and Neubauer each received All-Section First Team honors while Fisher, Myah Krueger, Johnson and Wilk were named to the Second Team.
Carly Fedorowski was also named the Section 4 Assistant Coach of the Year.
Bancroft was chosen to receive the team’s Attacker of the Year Award while Carle took home the Defender of the Year Award. Wilk was this year’s recipient of the Iron Pony Award.
Neubauer garnered the Rookie of the Year Award and Meghan Nelson netted the Most Improved Player Award.
It was also announced at the team’s postseason awards banquet that Illy Balok, Keira Jelinek and Liljegren will serve as captains for next year’s team.
The Ponies also excelled in the classroom while earning an Academic Gold Award from the Minnesota State High School Coaches Association, which requires a grade-point average of 3.75 or higher.
Girls lacrosse
All-Conference: Gracie Bancroft, Ally Carle, Hannah Beard, Tori Liljegren, Maycie Neubauer and Ellie Fisher; All-Conference Honorable Mention: Sydney Johnson, Grace Mattox, Lauren Wilk and Avery Lorinser; All-Section First Team: Hannah Beard, Ally Carle, Tori Liljegren, Gracie Bancroft and Maycie Neubauer; All-Section Second Team: Ellie Fisher, Myah Krueger, Sydney Johnson and Lauren Wilk; Star Tribune All-Metro Second Team: Tori Liljegren; State All-Tournament Team: Tori Liljegren; Section 4 Assistant Coach of the Year: Carly Fedorowski; Iron Pony Award: Lauren Wilk; Attacker of the Year: Gracie Bancroft; Defender of the Year: Ally Carle; Rookie of the Year: Maycie Neubauer; Most Improved Player: Meghan Nelson; Most Valuable Athlete: Tori Liljegren; Captains elect: Illy Balok, Keira Jelinek and Tori Liljegren.
