OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Stillwater’s eventual surge came too late as the top-seeded Ponies fell to Hill-Murray in the finals of the Section 4 tournament on Wednesday, June 9 at Stillwater Area High School.
The Pioneers (11-5) scored four straight goals to open the second half and it was too much of a deficit for Stillwater, which had a string of nine straight section titles ended by the team it defeated in the finals two years ago.
Stillwater was riding a five-game winning streak since falling to Eden Prairie on May 18 and outscored its first two section opponents by a combined 32-6, but the Ponies (14-2) never got on track against the Pioneers.
“Honestly we didn’t execute our game plan,” said Ponies coach Ali Crofts said. “That’s what it came down to. We played sloppy and threw the ball away and didn’t capitalize on the possessions we had. We just didn’t take care of the ball.”
Hill-Murray, the No. 3 seed who barely slipped past sixth-seeded Roseville 9-8 in the section quarterfinals, blitzed second-seeded Mahtomedi 17-8 in the semifinals. The Pioneers carried a 3-2 lead into the break against Stillwater and scored two in a row to start the second half.
The Pioneers sat on that 5-2 lead for a long time. Crofts agreed the next goal was going to be critical to whoever scored it and the Pioneers were that team with about 11 minutes remaining. Hill-Murry also scored with eight minutes remaining to build a 7-2 lead before Stillwater regrouped for its final push.
Tori Liljegren, Grace Bancroft and Lydia Glass each scored for the Ponies during a two-minute stretch as they climbed within 7-5 with 5:47 remaining. Stillwater also had opportunities after that, but were unable to take advantage.
“We were frustrated that it had taken us so long to put the ball away, but time was not on our side at that point,” Crofts said. “The cards were stacked against us because we hadn’t produced the first three quarters of the game. I was happy they played together as a team, they just didn’t do it for a full game.”
The Pioneers eventually racked on an insurance goal with 21 seconds remaining.
“We won the ball off the draw, but they just didn’t translate to goals,” Crofts said. “It was probably one of our worst games. I don’t sugar coat things, that’s not how we wanted the season to end but we have grown a lot from Day 1.”
Glass and Bancroft finished with two goals each for the Ponies.
Hannah Beard, who missed the previous game due to injury, returned to the net for Stillwater and totaled 16 saves.
“She had the best game of her career,” Crofts said. “The defensive unit was keeping us in the game, but we just weren’t capitalizing on our possessions. Their goaltender was really good and our attack could not get the ball around her.”
This will mark the first time since 2010 the state tournament will occur without the Ponies competing. Making it more painful for the Ponies is that Stillwater Area High School is the site for this year’s girls and boys state tournaments next week.
“The theme was really to remember this feeling and never let it happen again,” Crofts said. “They seniors especially, they’ve only known success so I’d consider this a great wake-up call. Everything is not always going to go your way and it’s how you respond that is a life learning lesson, for sure.”
Hill-Murray 3 5 — 8
Stillwater 2 3 — 5
Goals — St, Lydia Glass 2, Grace Bancroft 2 and Tori Liljegren.
Assists — St, Eliza Darby 2.
Saves — St, Hannah Beard 16.
Stillwater 10, WB Lake 2
At Oak Park Heights, the Ponies were stingy defensively while cruising to a 10-2 victory over White Bear Lake in the Section 4 semifinals on Friday, June 4 at SAHS.
Stillwater jumped out to a 6-2 halftime lead and pulled away with four unanswered goals in the second half. Tori Liljegren scored two goals to lead a balanced attack for the Ponies, who received at least one point from 11 different players.
“It was a phenomenal team experience in that game,” Ponies coach Ali Crofts said. “Dealing with the heat and adversity, we had 22 of 24 play in that game.”
The game was much closer in the regular season when these teams met, with the Ponies recording an 11-8 victory on May 19.
Stillwater worked hard to make things as comfortable as possible for eighth-grader Rio Atkinson, who was making her first-ever varsity appearance with regular starting goaltender Hannah Beard sidelined.
“It was a phenomenal team win and protecting the cage with Rio in net and doubling across the field and just swarming their ball carriers, which didn’t allow them to run their game play or attack,” Crofts said. “We really controlled the momentum and played our game against White Bear Lake, which was so satisfying after playing them so close during the regular season. That was a satisfying victory.”
Kaylee Kloos finished with 17 saves in goal for the Bears (9-6).
White Bear Lake 2 0 — 2
Stillwater 6 4 — 10
Goals — WBL, Natascha Larson and Caylin Kunze; St, Tori Liljegren 2, Lauren Wilk, Anna Fisher, Ally Carle, Sydney Johnson, Lydia Glass, Grace Mattox, Grace Bancroft and Jacki Kulzer.
Assists — WBL, Larson; St, Eliza Darby 2, Johnson, Kulzer and Ellie Fisher 1.
Saves — WBL, Kaylee Kloos 17; St, Rio Atkinson 3.
