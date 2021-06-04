OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Grace Bancroft delivered a season-high eight goals to propel Stillwater to a 22-4 victory over Tartan/North St. Paul in the quarterfinals of the Section 4 girls lacrosse tournament on Wednesday, June 2 at Stillwater Area High School.
With the victory, the top-seeded Ponies (13-1) advance to face fourth-seeded White Bear Lake (9-5) in the semifinals on Friday, June 4. The winner will face either No. 2 Mahtomedi or No. 3 Hill-Murray in the section finals on Wednesday, June9.
Stillwater jumped out to an 11-3 halftime lead and remained in control throughout. The Ponies, who also received three goals from Lydia Glass, were strong on the center draws and showed patience on the attack according to coach Ali Crofts.
“We had good draws throughout the game with Jacki Kulzer, Sydney Johnson, Tori Liljegren and Anna Fisher and really good performance on the draws allowed us to maintain possession,” Crofts said. “Bancroft put a number away and we had a lot of production on the attacking end and a lot of contributors, which we love to see.”
Johnson, Ellie Fisher and Liljegren also added two goals apiece for Stillwater, which received at least one goal from 10 different players — including the first-ever varsity goal for Anna Benson.
“We subbed constantly and utilized our deep bench,” Crofts said.
Stillwater is pursuing its 10th consecutive section championship. The Ponies defeated White Bear Lake 11-8 earlier this season.
“Our girls are staying focused and are very motivated to find success this year,” Crofts said. “It’s survive and advance. We have to win to move on and with a big senior class they’re trying to play just as long as they can.”
Tartan/North St. Paul 3 1 — 4
Stillwater 11 11 — 22
Goals — St, Grace Bancroft 8, Lydia Glass 3, Sydney Johnson 2, Ellie Fisher 2, Tori Liljegren 2, Anna Benson, Eliza Darby, Lauren Wilk, Anna Fisher and Grace Mattox.
Assists — St, Darby 3, Glass, Bancroft and Emma Nelson.
Saves — St, Norah Bates 0.
Stillwater 16, Breck 13
At Golden Valley, the Ponies closed out the regular season with a hard-fought 16-13 nonconference victory over Breck on Thursday, May 27 at McKnight Stadium.
The Ponies built a 6-5 halftime lead, but the Mustangs (3-10) used a 3-1 run to take an 8-7 lead in the second half.
“They were a really competitive team with strong attackers,” Ponies coach Ali Crofts said. “The game got messy with cold and rainy weather so we had to play clean lacrosse.”
Lydia Glass and Tori Liljegren paced Stillwater with four goals apiece while Grace Bancroft added three goals. Glass also led the Ponies with three assists.
“The defense played really nice, tough and competitive, so that was good,” Crofts said.
Stillwater 6 10 — 16
Breck 5 8 — 13
Goals — St, Lydia Glass 4, Tori Liljegren 4, Grace Bancroft 3, Anna Fisher 2, Eliza Darby, Ally Carle and Ellie Fisher; Br, Erin Duggan 5, Emily Johnson 3, Elinor Applebaum 2, Alex Kozikowski, Brooke Swiller and Petra Lyon.
Assists — St, Glass 3, Lauren Benson and Bancroft; Br, Swiller 2, Duggan 2, Kozikowski, Johnson and Applebaum.
Saves — St, Hannah Beard 12; Br, Josie Lang 8.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com
