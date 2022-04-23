OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Fourteen different players collected at least one point to help propel Stillwater to a 17-2 Suburban East Conference girls lacrosse victory over Irondale on Wednesday, April 20 at Stillwater Area High School.
It was a balanced effort for the Ponies and a welcomed victory after falling to two-time reigning state champion Prior Lake in the season opener.
This was the conference opener for Stillwater and the Ponies didn’t waste any time while building a 12-1 halftime lead.
“Where we lacked was on the attacking end (against Prior Lake), but we had plenty of opportunities to do so against Irondale,” Ponies coach Ali Schmitz said. “We had 12 different scorers and 14 different contributors and it was really cool to see the diversity of our skill set. I’m really proud about the team play and how many contributors we had and girls playing outside of their comfort zone.”
The Ponies even received a goal each from Isabel Knowlan and Elsa Swenson, low defenders who don’t normally get opportunities on the offensive end of the field.
Lydia Glass and Gracie Bancroft set the pace for Stillwater with three goals apiece. Ellie Fisher and Anna Benson added two goals each. Nine different Ponies recorded at least one assists, led by Fisher, Benson and Bancroft with two apiece.
Stillwater also secured 16 of 21 draw controls in the game, led by Tori Liljegren with seven draw controls and Myah Krueger with four.
“We were really happy with the play in the circle there,” Schmitz said. “That was also something we put in our game plan and were happy to see that.”
Hannah Beard finished with two saves for the Ponies, who are scheduled to host East Ridge in another conference game on April 27.
“We’re just battling through this spring weather, looking strong but with plenty to work on, as always,” Schmitz said.
Irondale 1 1 — 2
Stillwater 12 5 — 17
Goals — Ir, Cici Herlofsky and Page Kiani; St, Lydia Glass 3, Gracie Bancroft 3, Ellie Fisher 2, Anna Benson 2, Lauren Wilk, Avery Lorinser, Myah Krueger, Meghan Nelson, Sydney Johnson, Emma Nelson, Tori Liljegren and Maycie Neubauer.
Assists — Ir, Julia Clark; St, Fisher 2, Benson 2, Bancroft 2, Johnson, Nelson, Liljegren, Neubauer, Isabel Knowlan and Elsa Swenson.
Saves — Ir, Neena Preese 15; St, Hannah Beard 2.
Prior Lake 9, Stillwater 4
At Prior Lake, the Ponies jumped right into the fray while opening the season against the top-ranked Lakes, who jumped out to a five-goal halftime lead and held on for a 9-4 nonconference victory on Saturday, April 16 at Prior Lake High School.
Ava Schiltz supplied three goals while Nina Winter and Abby Grove added two each for the two-time reigning state champion Lakers — one of four nonconference opponents for Stillwater who are ranked among the state’s top seven in the state coaches poll.
“The goal of this season was to build on last year and we came out really strong against Prior Lake,” Ponies coach Ali Schmitz said. “Our goal is to play the best teams in the state and that’s why we started against Prior Lake. The kids certainly held their own and we had a phenomenal defensive effort to hold Prior Lake to under 10 goals. That was a huge accomplishment against the best team in the state.”
Tori Liljegren scored two goals to lead Stillwater, which also received a goal each from Myah Krueger and Gracie Bancroft.
Stillwater 2 2 — 4
Prior Lake 7 2 — 9
Goals — St, Tori Liljegren 2, Myah Krueger and Grace Bancroft; PL, Ava Schiltz 3, Nina Winter 2, Abby Grove 2, Sadie Chappuis and Rachel Ward.
Assists — St, Maycie Neubauer and Bancroft; PL, Ward.
Saves — St, Hannah Beard 12; PL, Olivia Doyen 5.
