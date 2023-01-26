Facing the only team with a mathematical chance to win the Suburban East Conference championship, Stillwater turned back Roseville/Mahtomedi 4-1 in a girls hockey game on Saturday, Jan. 21 at Roseville Ice Arena.

The victory wrapped up a fourth straight conference championship for the Ponies, whose only league titles prior to 2020 came in 1995, 2003 and 2006.

