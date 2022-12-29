Josie St. Martin col.jpg

Josie St. Martin

A four-goal second-period period boosted Stillwater to a 5-1 nonconference victory over Blake in the Breck Holiday Tournament on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at Anderson Ice Arena in Golden Valley.

After losing their first three nonconference games of the season, the Ponies (9-0 Suburban East Conference, 11-3) knocked off the Bears just one day after handing host Breck a 2-0 setback in the tourney opener.

