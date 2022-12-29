A four-goal second-period period boosted Stillwater to a 5-1 nonconference victory over Blake in the Breck Holiday Tournament on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at Anderson Ice Arena in Golden Valley.
After losing their first three nonconference games of the season, the Ponies (9-0 Suburban East Conference, 11-3) knocked off the Bears just one day after handing host Breck a 2-0 setback in the tourney opener.
Stillwater was scheduled to play No. 2-ranked Gentry Academy in the tourney’s third and final day on Dec. 29.
Josie St. Martin, who will soon depart for Sweden to compete with Team USA in the IIHF Under-18 World Championships, struck for three goals in the victory over Blake (8-6).
The junior opened the scoring with less than three minutes remaining in the first period and then added two more tallies in the second as Stillwater built a five-goal cushion.
Lily Timmons turned away 23 shots in goal for the Ponies, losing the shutout with less than five minutes remaining in the game.
Blake 0 0 1 — 1
Stillwater 1 4 0 — 5
First period — 1. St, Josie St. Martin (unassisted) 14:19.
Second period — 2. St, St. Martin (Myah Krueger, Josie Lang) 2:39; 3. St, Kylie Ligday (St. Martin) 9:58; 4. St, Hunter Reardon (unassisted) 12:43; 5. St, St. Martin (unassisted) 14:30.
Third period — 1. Bl, Malika Chebacio (Suzy Higuchi, Sam Broz) 12:06.
Penalties — Bl, 0-0:00; St, 3-6:00.
Saves — Bl (Janie McGawn) 11-15-4—30; St (Lily Timmons) 10-7-6—23.
Stillwater 2, Breck 0
Sarah Peterson was strong in goal for the Mustangs while making 46 saves, but the Ponies managed to find the net twice in a 2-0 nonconference victory on Day 1 of the tournament on Tuesday, Dec. 27.
The Ponies outshot Breck 18-0 in the opening period, but Josie St. Martin struck for a goal at 7:17 to provide a 1-0 lead. Stillwater continued to apply pressure, but didn’t get an insurance goal until Myah Krueger scored with less than two minutes remaining in the game to provide a two-goal margin.
Stillwater 1 0 1 — 2
Breck 0 0 0 — 0
First period — 1. St, Josie St. Martin (Myah Krueger, Kylie Ligday) 7:17.
Second period — No scoring.
Third period — 2. St, Krueger (Ligday, Addison Finn) 15:35.
Penalties — St, 5-10:00; Br, 1-2:00.
Saves — St (Lily Timmons) 0-1-4—5; Br (Sarah Peterson) 18-12-16—46.
