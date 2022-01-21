Josie St. Martin took advantage of a variety of opportunities while scoring four goals and adding an assist in Stillwater’s 6-0 Suburban East Conference girls hockey victory over Woodbury on Tuesday, Jan. 18 at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center.
The sophomore scored an even-strength goal in the first period, added a short-handed tally to provide a 4-0 lead in the second and delivered a power play goal in the third to help propel the Ponies (7-1-2 SEC, 9-7-2), who remain one point behind Cretin-Derham Hall (8-1-1, 13-4-2) in the south division standings of the SEC. Roseville (11-0-1, 14-7-2) leads Mounds View (6-6, 11-9) by 11 points among teams in the north half of the SEC.
Josie Lang also provided a power play goal for the Ponies in addition to collecting two assists. Addy Finn also notched a goal while Myah Krueger finished with three assists.
St. Martin, who scheduled to spent part of January with Team USA at the IIHF U18 World Championships in Sweden until that event was canceled, leads the Ponies with 21 goals and 11 assists for 32 points this season.
Maya Hanlon finished with 10 saves to record her second shutout of the season and the team’s fourth.
Woodbury 0 0 0 — 0
Stillwater 1 3 2 — 6
First period — 1. St, Josie St. Martin (Josie Lang) 5:40.
Second period — 2. St, Lang (St. Martin, Kylie Ligday) pp, 5:33; 3. St, St. Martin (Myah Krueger, Lang) 9:03; 4. St, St. Martin (unassisted) sh, 13:36.
Third period — 5. St, St. Martin (Ligday) pp, 10:35; 6. St, Olivia DeJarnett (unassisted) 16:50.
Penalties — Wo, 6-12:00; St, 3-6:00.
Saves — Wo (Carley Tuman) 12-8-10—30; St (Maya Hanlon) 3-3-4—10.
Andover 6, Stillwater 2
At Andover, the Ponies were unable to keep pace with top-ranked and undefeated Andover in a 6-2 nonconference setback on Friday, Jan. 14 at Andover Arena.
The Huskies (18-0), who have outscored their opponents by a combined 88-20 this season, didn’t waste any time against Stillwater. Ella Boerger scored the first of her three goals just 41 seconds into the game and Isabel Goettl extended the lead to 2-0 just over a minute later.
Josie Lang answered for the Ponies with a goal at 8:51, but Boerger scored just 70 seconds after that to provide a 3-1 advantage for the reigning Class AA state runner-ups.
After a scoreless second period, Josie St. Martin scored just 28 seconds into the third to pull Stillwater within 3-2, but the Huskies closed out the game with three unanswered goals, including two by Hannah Christenson.
Lily Timmons finished with 34 saves for the Ponies, who were outshot 40-22.
Stillwater 1 0 1 — 2
Andover 3 0 3 — 6
First period — 1. An, Ella Boerger (Isabel Goettl, Madison Brown) :41; 2. An, Goettl (Avery Kasick, Cailin Mumm) 2:03; 1. St, Josie Lang (Josie St. Martin) 8:51; 3. An, Boerger (Madison Brown, Kasick) 10:04.
Second period — No scoring.
Third period — 2. St, St. Martin (Lang, Lily Timmons) :28; 4. An, Boerger (Brown) 6:56; 5. Hannah Christenson (Courtney Little) 10:44; 6. An, Christenson (Maya Engler) 14:59.
Penalties — St, 3-6:00; An, 4-8:00.
Saves — St (Lily Timmons) 6-17-11—34; An (Courtney Stagman) 11-3-6—20.
