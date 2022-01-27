ST. PAUL — The Stillwater girls hockey team kept its Suburban East Conference title hopes alive with a 3-2 overtime victory Cretin-Derham Hall on Tuesday, Jan. 25 at Charles M. Schulz Highland Arena.
The victory locks up the top seed for the Ponies (10-1-2 SEC, 12-7-2) in the south division of the SEC. Stillwater will face off against north division leader Roseville (11-0-1, 14-7-2) on Saturday, Jan. 29 to determine the conference championship.
Stillwater jumped out to a 2-0 lead on the Raiders (9-2-1, 14-6-2), with Alexa March scoring five minutes into the first and Josie St. Martin finding the net midway through the second.
The Ponies outshot Cretin-Derham Hall 13-6 in the third, but the Raiders received a goal each from Lindsey Crain and Alida Ahern in the first four minutes of the period to even the score at 2-all.
Josie Lang, however, provided the game-winner for the Ponies at 5:07 of the overtime period, keeping Stillwater’s hopes alive for a third consecutive league title.
Lily Timmons finished with 20 saves for the Ponies, who have won six straight conference games since falling to Mounds View 2-1 on Dec. 18.
Stillwater 1 1 0 1 — 3
C-D Hall 0 0 2 0 — 2
First period — 1. St, Alexa March (unassisted) 4:58.
Second period — 2. St, Josie St. Martin (Myah Krueger) 8:34.
Third period — 1. C-DH, Lindsey Crain (Ryan Sherry) 1:33; 2. C-DH, Alida Ahern (Lily Anderson) 3:22.
Overtime — 3. St, Josie Lang (Addy Finn, Krueger) 5:07.
Penalties — St, 9-18:00; C-DH, 7-14:00.
Saves — St (Lily Timmons) 9-6-4-1—20; C-DH (Hannah Fritz) 5-9-13-3—30.
Stillwater 7, East Ridge 1
At Woodbury, Josie Lang and Myah Krueger each scored two goals to help propel the Ponies to a 7-1 conference victory over East Ridge on Saturday, Jan. 22 at Health East Sports Center.
Sydney Scheel and Lang each supplied a first period goal for the Ponies, which stretched the lead to 5-0 on tallies by Josie St. Martin, Myah Krueger and Lang in the second.
Addy Finn and Krueger also scored in the first five minutes of the third period before the Raptors (7-6-0 SEC, 13-10-1) got on the board with a goal from Lily Fetch.
Maya Hanlon turned away 15 shots in goal for Stillwater.
Stillwater 2 3 2 — 7
East Ridge 0 0 1 — 1
First period — 1. St, Sydney Scheel (Veda Roeske, Sydney Johnson) 6:58; 2. St, Josie Lang (Josie St. Martin) 11:48.
Second period — 3. St, St. Martin (unassisted) :56; 4. St, Myah Krueger (unassisted) 11:11; 5. St, Lang (Addy Finn) pp, 12:14.
Third period — 6. St, Finn (unassisted) 1:20; 7. St, Krueger (St. Martin, Kylie Ligday) pp, 4:11; 1. ER, Lily Fetch (unassisted) 6:48.
Penalties — St, 3-6:00; ER, 4-8:00.
Saves — St (Maya Hanlon) 6-4-5—15; ER (Annika Limpert) 12-13-x—25 and (Shannon Garrity) x-x-11—11.
Stillwater 3, Forest Lake 2
At Forest Lake, the Ponies jumped out to a three-goal lead in the second period and held off Forest Lake for a 3-2 conference victory on Friday, Jan. 21 at Forest Lake Sports Center.
Addy Finn scored to provide a 1-0 lead for the Ponies, who also received goals from Sydney Johnson and Myah Krueger less than a minute apart in the second.
Stillwater held that lead until Maddy Monette scored for the Rangers (7-6 SEC, 12-11) at 11:28 of the third period. JennaRae Bateman also added a power play goal with less than two minutes remaining, but the Ponies held on the rest of the way.
Lily Timmons and Forest Lake’s Adria Haley each finished with 22 saves.
Stillwater 1 2 0 — 3
Forest Lake 0 0 2 — 2
First period — 1. St, Addy Finn (Alexa March) 12:31.
Second period — 2. St, Sydney Johnson (Josie Lang, Myah Krueger) 5:06; 3. St, Krueger (Ashlyn Hoff, Josie St. Martin) 6:11.
Third period — 1. FL, Maddy Monette (JennaRae Bateman) 11:28; 2. FL, Bateman (Erin Brown, Sammie Hayek) pp, 15:16.
Penalties — St, 8-16:00; FL, 4-8:00.
Saves — St (Lily Timmons) 5-11-6—22; FL (Adria Haley) 4-10-8—22.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com
