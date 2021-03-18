After just wrapping up its second straight Suburban East Conference championship, the Stillwater girls hockey team took its first step towards another of its goals this season while cruising to a 10-0 victory over Irondale/St. Anthony in the quarterfinals of the Section 4AA tournament on Tuesday, March 16 at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center.
The top-seeded Ponies (15-2-1 SEC, 17-2-1) advanced to the semifinals where they were set to host fifth-seeded face Mounds View on Thursday, March 18. The Mustangs (10-8, 11-8) advanced with a 3-2 quarterfinal victory over East Ridge. The winner of that game advances to the section finals, which will be held at the higher seed on Saturday, March 20.
Stillwater peppered Irondale/St. Anthony (2-15, 2-16) with 60 shots in the game, including a 16-1 advantage in the first period while building a 2-0 lead. Brooke Nelson scored just a minute into the game and Lexi Huber added the first of her three goals at 11:10.
The Ponies poured it on with four goals in both the second and third periods. Eight different players collected at least one goal in the game, with Huber notching his fourth hat trick of the season. The senior leads the Ponies with 27 goals and ranks second on the team with 38 points.
Myah Krueger, Alexa March, Josie St. Martin, Sydney Schuster, Morgan Wohlers and Addison Finn added a goal each for Stillwater. Schuster led the Ponies with four assists while Wohlers added three helpers.
Stillwater has outscored Irondale/St. Anthony by a combined 26-3 in three games this season.
Irondale/St. Anthony 0 0 0 — 0
Stillwater 2 4 4 — 10
First period — 1. St, Brooke Nelson (Josie St. Martin) 1:02; 2. St, Lexi Huber (unassisted) 11:10.
Second period — 3. St, Myah Krueger (Sydney Schuster, Jaclyn Kulzer) :56; 4. St, Huber (Schuster, Morgan Wohlers) 2:45; 5. St, Addison Finn (Sydney Scheel, Schuster) 9:25; 6. St, Schuster (Morgan Wohlers, Huber) 15:39.
Third period — 7. St, Alexa March (St. Martin) 1:25; 8. St, Wohlers (Huber, Kulzer) 4:45; 9. St, St. Martin (Nelson) 6:50; 10. St, Huber (Schuster, Wohlers) 9:00.
Penalties — Ir/SA, 1-2:00; St, 1-2:00.
Saves — Ir/SA (Jennifer Rupp) 14-22-14—50; St (Lily Timmons) 1-5-2—8.
Stillwater 8, White Bear Lake 1
At White Bear Lake, a five-goal second period boosted the Ponies to a convincing 8-1 victory over White Bear Lake in their final regular season game on Friday, March 12 at White Bear Lake Sports Center. The victory locked up the second straight conference championship for the Ponies, who were tied with Forest Lake (14-2-2 SEC, 15-3-2) until the Rangers played Cretin-Derham Hall (11-5-2, 11-6-2) to a 2-all tie in their regular season finale.
“That was a great win for us,” Ponies coach Mira Jalosuo said. “The girls knew the conference title was going to be on the line and it was fun to see them play extremely well under pressure. The girls handled that pressure extremely well and you have to be able to do that to make it to the state tournament.”
Josie St. Martin struck first for the Ponies midway through the first period, but then Stillwater extended its lead as Lexi Huber scored just 29 seconds into the second period. The lead grew from there as Huber scored again at 3:16 and Addison Finn, St. Martin and Sydney Scheel also tallied goals in the period to build a six-goal cushion.
“We had close to 20 shots and only scored one, but the first period led into a good second period,” Jalosuo said. “We were very good in the first period and it doesn’t show, but our hard work paid off in the second.”
Morgan Wohlers and Myah Krueger also scored for the Ponies in the third before White Bear Lake spoiled Lily Timmons’ shutout bid with a goal at 12:53.
Timmons finished with five saves as the Ponies held a 47-6 advantage in shots on goal.
“The conference title is one of the three titles we wanted to accomplish this year,” Jalosuo said. “It’s the least important or us, because at the end of the day it doesn’t lead to the state tournament. Sections are our main focus this week.”
Stillwater 1 5 2 — 8
White Bear Lake 0 0 1 — 1
First period — 1. St, Josie St. Martin (unassisted) 6:48.
Second period — 2. St, Lexi Huber (Morgan Wohlers) :29; 3. St, Huber (Myah Krueger) 3:16; 4. St, Addison Finn (Sydney Johnson) 6:48; 5. St, St. Martin (Sydney Schuster) pp, 10:12; 6. St, Sydney Scheel (St. Martin) 15:47.
Third period — 7. St, Wohlers (Huber) :36; 8. St, Krueger (Brooke Nelson, Jaclyn Kulzer) 10:05; 1. WBL, Ava Johnson (Ellie Sarauer) 12:53.
Penalties — St, 2-4:00; WBL, 4-8:00.
Saves — St (Lily Timmons) 4-1-0—5; WBL (Maya Martson) 15-9-15—39.
Stillwater 5, Mounds View 2
The Ponies pushed the play throughout, but didn’t pull away until scoring two empty-net goals in the final seconds of a 5-2 conference victory over Mounds View on Thursday, March 11 at the SCVRC.
Lexi Huber supplied a hat trick for the Ponies, including the first goal just four minutes into the game. Sydney Schuster scored on the power play later in the first for a 2-0 lead.
Ava Bullert scored for Mounds View (10-8 SEC, 11-8) on the power play four minutes into the second period, but Huber answered with a power play tally for the Ponies to open up a 3-1 advantage.
Mounds View didn’t go away as Luna Towle pulled the Mustangs within 3-2 with a goal at 12:28 of the third. Brooke Nelson and Huber provided some insurance with empty net goals while on the power play in the final minute of play.
“They were hanging around, but at the same time we had more 50 shots on net,” Ponies coach Mira Jalosuo said. “We were outshooting them in every single period and it paid off.”
Stillwater outshot the Mustangs 54-12 in the game. Abbie Thompson finished with 49 saves for Mounds View. It was a quieter night for Sophie Cronk, who finished with 10 saves.
“Puck possession in the offensive zone was outstanding,” Jalosuo said. “We held onto the puck and we were not just throwing the puck on the net, even though it might sound like it when you have 50 shots. Most of those were really good shots, but their goalie was just outstanding, just unbelievable that night.”
Mounds View 0 1 1 — 2
Stillwater 2 1 2 — 5
First period — 1. St, Lexi Huber (Veda Roeske) 3:59; 2. St, Sydney Schuster (Josie St. Martin, Jaclyn Kulzer) pp, 14:10.
Second period — 1. MV, Ava Bullert (Lauren Ballinger) pp, 4:09; 3. St, Huber (Schuster, Kulzer) pp, 9:09.
Third period — 2. MV, Luna Towle (Berit Hudson) 12:28; 4. St, Brooke Nelson (Kylie Ligday, Myah Krueger) pp, en, 16:09; 5. St, Huber (Schuster) pp, en, 16:57.
Penalties — MV, 7-17:00; St, 3-6:00.
Saves — MV (Abbie Thompson) 17-19-13—49; St (Sophie Cronk) 4-3-3—10.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com
