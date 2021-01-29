Still uneasy about sluggish starts, Ponies coach Mira Jalosuo had no complaints about the final result as Stillwater pulled away for a 5-1 Suburban East Conference girls hockey victory over White Bear Lake on Tuesday, Jan. 26 at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center.
The Ponies (3-0 SEC, 3-0) used a three-goal second period to extended the lead in the third to join Cretin-Derham Hall (3-0, 3-0) and East Ridge (2-0, 2-0) as the only remaining unbeaten teams in the conference.
Lexi Huber finally broke through for the Ponies with an unassisted goal two minutes into the second period. Alexa March extended the lead with help from Josie St. Martin at 8:17 and St. Martin scored with just two minutes left in the period to provide a three-goal cushion.
Stillwater was pressuring throughout the second period, outshooting the Bears 13-6, but the coach is looking for that kind of production earlier in the game.
“It’s the same story that it has been for the past year,” Jalosuo said. “Everybody is aware of it, we just have to honest with each other and look in the mirror and figure out how we’re going to fix it. We only play two periods out of three, so we have to fix it. You need to be ready to play.”
Since scoring three goals in the first period of its season-opening victory over Forest Lake, the Ponies have been held scoreless in the first period in their last two victories. Stillwater has outscored its three opponents by a combined 16-3 this season.
“Three goals (in the second) is very good,” Jalosuo said. “We had puck control most of the game so we were not chasing so much. Puck movement was much better in the second period. We were making tape-to-tape passes and playing as a team and not so much as individuals. When we play Stillwater hockey and you work hard and play as a team, good things will happen. But if you don’t start doing that until the second period it’s going to be a long season.”
Stillwater added to its lead early in the third with Morgan Wohlers scoring her fifth goal of the season less than two minutes into the period. The Bears (0-3, 0-3) answered less than a minute later with a goal from Anna Lawrence, but St. Martin added her second goal of the game midway through the period to provide the final margin.
“The five goals were five-on-five, the fourth goal was on a delayed penalty,” Jalosuo said. “Scoring five goals when playing five-on-five is difficult to do. We haven’t been on the power play very much this season, but once the goals start coming our way I’m more than confident we will be a very dangerous team once we have more power play time.”
Lily Timmons finished with 19 saves for the Ponies. The freshman has not allowed more than one goal in a game so far this season.
“The biggest thing for me was the odd-man rushes,” Jalosuo said. “We gave up a handful of two-on-ones and three-on-twos, but (Timmons) was keeping us keeping us in there. In the second period, I don’t remember a single odd-man rush. You have to be able to run the system and trust your teammates.”
After three straight home games to start the season, seven of the team’s next nine games are on the road.
White Bear Lake 0 0 1 — 1
Stillwater 0 3 2 — 5
First period — No scoring.
Second period — 1. St, Lexi Huber (unassisted) 2:04; 2. St, Alexa March (Josie St. Martin) 8:17; 3. St, St. Martin (Addison Finn, Sydney Johnson) 14:56.
Third period — 4. St, Morgan Wohlers (Finn) 1:52; 1. WBL, Anna Lawrence (Zoe Timmons) 2:49; 5. St, St. Martin (Sydney Schuster, Myah Krueger) 8:29.
Penalties — WBL, 2-4:00; St, 6-12:00.
Saves — WBL (Maya Martson) 6-10-14—30; St (Lily Timmons) 7-6-6—19.
