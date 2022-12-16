WOODBURY — The Stillwater girls hockey team moved into sole possession of first place in the Suburban East Conference with victories over East Ridge and Roseville/Mahtomedi. Those conference wins followed a 4-3 nonconference loss at 10th-ranked Benilde-St. Margaret’s.

Josie Lang, Olivia DeJarnett and Hunter Reardon each scored a goal in Stillwater’s 3-1 conference victory over East Ridge on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at Health East Sports Center.

