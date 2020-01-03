EDINA — After falling to second-ranked Edina in the tourney opener, the Stillwater girls hockey team bounced back with consecutive victories to finish fifth in the eight-team Edina Walser Invitational on Dec. 26-28 at Braemar Ice Arena.
Morgan Wohlers scored in the third period to provide the game-winner for the Ponies in a 3-2 victory over No. 10th-ranked Brainerd/Little Falls in the consolation finals on Saturday, Dec. 28.
Josie St. Martin scored in the first period for the Ponies (8-1 SEC, 11-3), who have won 9 of their last 10 games.
Brainerd/Little Falls evened the score in the second period, but Haley Eder-Zdechlik answered less than two minutes later to push Stillwater in front 2-1. Wohlers extended the lead in the third before the Ponies gave up a goal with two minutes remaining.
• Also on Saturday, the Stillwater JV team defeated Maple Grove 3-0 to win the JV tournament in Edina. The Ponies improved to 15-0 on the season.
Brainerd/Little Falls 0 1 1 — 2
Stillwater 1 1 1 — 3
First period — 1. St, Josie St. Martin (unassisted) 2:40.
Second period — 1. B/LF, NA, 11:29; 2. St, Haley Eder-Zdechlik (Lexie Ligday, Sydney Scheel) 12:58.
Third period — 3. St, Morgan Wohlers (Scheel) 6:26; 2. B/LF, NA, 15:00.
Stillwater 3, Alexandria 0
Haley Eder-Zdechlik provided two goals and goaltender Grace Roeske recorded 23 saves to propel the Ponies to a 3-0 victory over Alexandria in the consolation semifinals of the Edina Walser Invitational on Friday, Dec. 27 at Braemar Ice Arena.
It was the second shutout of the season for Roeske and the fourth overall for the Ponies.
Eder-Zdechlik opened the scoring at 10:25 of the first period and Stillwater maintained that lead until she scored on the power play to provide a two-goal cushion three minutes into the third period. Lexi Huber added an insurance goal at 4:34 on an assist from Josie St. Martin.
Roeske was tested in the third, but turned away 10 shots to complete the shutout.
Alexandria 0 0 0 — 0
Stillwater 1 0 2 — 3
First period — 1. St, Haley Eder-Zdechlik (Lauren Einan) 10:25.
Second period — No scoring.
Third period — 2. St, Eder-Zdechlik (unassisted) pp, 2:59; 3. St, Lexi Huber (Josie St. Martin) 4:34.
Penalties — Al, 1-2:00; St, 2-4:00.
Saves — Al (Jordan O’Kane) 7-7-10—24; St (Grace Roeske) 11-9-3—23.
Edina 6, Stillwater 0
The host Hornets did not provide many opportunities for Stillwater in a 6-0 quarterfinal victory on Thursday, Dec. 26.
Edina went on to defeat Breck 1-0 in the championship game. It was the 15th consecutive victory for the Hornets (15-1) since losing to top-ranked Andover 1-0 in the season opener.
The Hornets have allowed a total of just 10 goals with seven shutouts in 16 games.
Emma Conner notched a hat trick and added two assists to lead the Hornets, who also received a goal and three assists from Tella Jungels.
Stillwater 0 0 0 — 0
Edina 3 3 0 — 6
First period — 1. Ed, Emma Conner (Vivian Jungels, Lily Hendrickson) :39; 2. Ed, Tella Jungels (Haley Maxwell, Conner) 9:32; 3. Ed, Hannah Chorske (T. Jungels) 15:32.
Second period — 4. Ed, Conner (Chorske, T. Jungels) 2:59; 5. Ed, Maxwell (T. Jungels, Conner) 7:26; 6. Ed, Conner (Chorske) 15:24.
Third period — No scoring.
Penalties — St, 3-6:00; Ed, 2-4:00.
Saves — St (Sophie Cronk) 10-9-x—19 and (Grace Roeske) x-x-11—11; Ed (Uma Corniea) x-x-x—7 and Sarah Swann x-x-5—5.
