Morgan Wohlers, Lexi Huber and Josie St. Martin each notched a hat trick to propel Stillwater to a 13-2 Suburban East Conference girls hockey victory over Irondale/St. Anthony on Tuesday, March 9 at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center.
It was the fourth straight victory for the sixth-ranked Ponies (13-2-1 SEC, 14-2-1) as they remain tied with Forest Lake (13-2-1, 13-3-1) atop the conference standings with just two games remaining. Stillwater was scheduled to host Mounds View on Thursday, March 11 and then travels to White Bear Lake on Friday, March 12 to close out the regular season. Forest Lake is scheduled to face Woodbury and Cretin-Derham Hall in its last two games.
Stillwater peppered Irondale/St. Anthony with 52 shots on goal during a 3-1 victory less than two weeks earlier, but were successful finishing this time around. The Ponies scored six times in the opening period and added five more in the second to build an 11-2 lead.
Megan Ellingson scored for Irondale/St. Anthony at 15:26 of the first period to pull within 4-2, but St. Martin and Myah Krueger each scored in the last 33 seconds of the period to build a 6-2 advantage. Stillwater poured it on with five unanswered goals in the second and two more in the third.
Twelve different players collected at least one point for the Ponies. In addition to her three goals, Wohlers contributed three assists. Sydney Schuster racked up six assists to join Wohlers with a team-leading six points. Huber, who leads the Ponies with 18 goals this season, was joined by Krueger, Jaclyn Kulzer and Kylie Ligday with two assists.
Stillwater outshot the Knights 52-14, with goaltender Sophie Cronk finishing with 12 saves.
Irondale/St. Anthony 2 0 0 — 2
Stillwater 6 5 2 — 13
First period — 1. St, Josie St. Martin (unassisted) 6:04; 1. Ir/SA, Madison Townsend (Megan Ellingson) 7:35; 2. St, Sydney Johnson (Addison Finn, Avery Braunshausen) 8:15; 3. St, Lexi Huber (Morgan Wohlers, Sydney Schuster) 10:16; 4. St, Wohlers (Kylie Ligday, Schuster) 12:55; 2. Ir/SA, Ellingson (Jo Mahlum) 15:36; 5. St, St. Martin (Myah Krueger) 16:27; 6. St, Krueger (Sydney Scheel, St. Martin) 16:44.
Second period — 7. St, Huber (Schuster, Wohlers) 2:58; 8. St, Finn (Alexa March, Jaclyn Kulzer) 3:30; 9. St, Wohlers (Huber, Schuster) 8:21; 10. St, Huber (Ligday, Kulzer) 14:32; 11. St, St. Martin (Krueger) 15:48.
Third period — 12. St, Johnson (Wohlers, Schuster) 1:40; 13. St, Wohlers (Schuster, Huber) 5:30.
Penalties — Ir/SA, ; St, .
Saves — Ir/SA (Jennifer Rupp) 19-12-x—31 and (Emily Zuniga) x-x-8—8; St (Sophie Cronk) 4-1-7—12.
Stillwater 4, Cretin-Derham Hall 1
In a game with significant conference implications, the Ponies used a three-goal second period to overtake Cretin-Derham Hall for a 4-1 conference victory on Saturday, March 6 at the SCVRC.
The Raiders (10-5-1 SEC, 10-5-1) had a slight edge in shots on goal in the opening period, but Stillwater took control during a penalty filled second period to build a 3-1 lead.
Myah Krueger struck first for the Ponies just 52 seconds into the second period on assists from Josie St. Martin and Sydney Scheel.
“The second period was weird,” Ponies coach Mira Jalosuo said. “There was a lot of penalties, it was just an endless cycle, but our girls responded well. They were mentally focused all the time and that’s the sign of a very good hockey team that they were able to stay focused and not yelling at the refs, but just focused on playing hockey.”
Lexi Bonfe answered for the Raiders to even the score at 1-all.
Lexi Huber scored on the power play at 7:41 and Brooke Nelson scored in the final minute of the period as the Ponies extended the lead.
“Both of our power play units are playing extremely well,” Jalosuo said. “We are creating a lot of very good scoring opportunities on the power play and now it’s just a matter of time before the pucks start going in.”
Sydney Schuster also scored just 44 seconds into the third period as Stillwater pulled away.
Sophie Cronk finished with 24 saves in goal for the Ponies, who held a 29-25 advantage in shots on goal overall.
“I don’t necessarily care about the number of shots,” Jalosuo said. “I care about the good scoring opportunities and that was two-to-one for us. That was the game-changer for us and usually that team is going to win the game.
“Defensive zone structure was very good in that game. We did a very nice job of defending our net and allowing only one goal in.”
This was the second of five straight road games to close out the season for the Raiders, who were still in the running for the title with Stillwater and Forest Lake at the time, but have now lost three in a row after falling to Mounds View 4-3 on March 9.
“The conference championship is on the line in that game,” Jalosuo said. “At the end of the day the conference championship doesn’t mean everything, but it was fun to see our girls playing under pressure and that’s how I want them to treat the season is having something to play for at the end of the regular season and see how they react. I’m extremely proud of how the team played, winning against an extremely good hockey team.”
Cretin-Derham Hall 0 1 0 — 1
Stillwater 0 3 1 — 4
First period — No scoring.
Second period — 1. Myah Krueger (Josie St. Martin, Sydney Scheel) :52; 1. C-DH, Lexi Bonfe (Ari Evans, Lily Barrett) :52; 2. St, Lexi Huber (St. Martin) pp, 7:41; 3. St, Brooke Nelson (unassisted) 16:10.
Third period — 4. St, Sydney Schuster (Huber, Morgan Wohlers) :44.
Penalties — C-DH, 6-12:00; St, 6-12:00.
Saves — C-DH (Hannah Fritz) 5-17-3—25; St (Sophie Cronk) 6-8-10—24.
Stillwater 6, Park 1
At Cottage Grove, Josie St. Martin scored three goals to help send the Ponies to a 6-1 SEC victory over Park on Thursday, March 4 at Cottage Grove Ice Arena.
Two of St. Martin’s goals were scored with Stillwater skating short-handed. Her first goal midway through the opening period provided a 1-0 lead and she scored again just three minutes later to build a two-goal cushion.
Taylar Nadier scored for the winless Wolfpack (0-13 SEC, 0-13) with less than three minutes remaining in the period.
Kylie Ligday and Sydney Schuster scored for the Ponies to extend their lead to 4-1. St. Martin then scored another short-handed goal at 14:09 to push the lead to 5-1.
The special teams production is a good sign for the Ponies as they come down the stretch this season. Stillwater scored seven short-handed goals and allowed just eight power play goals all season a year ago.
“Our penalty kill has been very good, but we hadn’t scored any short-handed goals,” Jalosuo said. “We scored two short-handed goals and didn’t allow any power plays, that was the biggest takeaway.”
Stillwater 2 3 1 — 6
Park 1 0 0 — 1
First period — 1. St, Josie St. Martin (Myah Krueger) sh, 8:02; 2. St, St. Martin (Krueger, Brooke Nelson) 11:10; 1. Par, Taylar Nadier (Lauren Osland) 14:18.
Second period — 3. St, Kylie Ligday (St. Martin) 7:17; 4. St, Sydney Schuster (Lexi Huber, Betsy McGinley) 13:18; 5. St, St. Martin (Sydney Scheel, Krueger) sh, 14:09.
Third period — 6. St, Sydney Johnson (Avery Braunshausen) 3:33.
Penalties — St, 6-12:00; Par, 3-6:00.
Saves — St (Lily Timmons) 4-3-3—10; Par (Isabella Wegele) 8-9-x—17 and Tori Stepka x-x-21—21.
