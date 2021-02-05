ST. PAUL — Stillwater picked an opportune time to record its first shutout of the season while handing Cretin-Derham Hall a 2-0 loss in a battle of Suburban East Conference girls hockey unbeatens on Tuesday, Feb. 2 at Charles M. Schulz Highland Arena.
The victory moves the Ponies (5-0 SEC, 5-0) into a tie for first place in the conference standings with Forest Lake (5-2, 5-2), which has played two more games than Stillwater. Cretin-Derham Hall (4-1, 4-1) dropped into a tie for third place with Roseville (4-2, 5-2).
Stillwater, which is No. 7 in the Class AA state rankings by Let’s Play Hockey, won the conference title a year ago, despite finishing with a loss and a tie against the Raiders. The Ponies have been prone to slow starts this season, but they were focused throughout this one while outshooting the Raiders 53-29.
“I think everyone knew that it was going to be one of the toughest games of the season,” Ponies coach Mira Jalosuo said. “Everybody wanted to prove a point here and get the win at the end of the day.”
Lexi Huber struck first for the Ponies at 13:00 of the opening period on an assist from Josie St. Martin to provide a 1-0 lead.
“It was a nice face-off play,” Jalosuo said. “(Morgan) Wohlers won an offensive zone face-off and it was a set play and Lexi did a nice job there.”
The Ponies maintained that narrow advantage until Sydney Scheel scored on a shot from the point at 6:27 of the third period for a two-goal lead.
“Our forwards were doing a nice job of screening the goalie,” Jalosuo said. “Anything can happen when you are up by one goal.”
Hannah Fritz did what she could to keep the Raiders in the game while turning away 51 shots, but the Ponies have allowed just four goals in five games this season. Freshman Lily Timmons finished with 29 saves..
“That’s kind of the key thing right now and right now both goalies are playing well,” Jalosuo said. “They probably had six or seven high quality scoring opportunities, but (Timmons) was amazing.
Stillwater also killed off five power plays in the game and has allowed just one power play goal all season.
“We took a few too many penalties, but our penalty kill has been amazing,” Jalosuo said. “We have taken 20 penalties and been scored on once. At some point the other team is going to score, but we killed all the penalties (against Cretin-Derham Hall) so we’re very happy with that one. When you kill a penalty the team gets a lot of energy out of it so it worked out good for us.”
The Ponies have outscored their conference opponents by a combined 24-4 through five games and Cretin-Derham Hall was just the second team to keep Stillwater under five goals in a game.
“The compete level was very high for 51 minutes,” Jalosuo said. “We didn’t take one single shift off. I’m very proud of the girls.”
Stillwater 1 0 1 — 2
Cretin-Derham Hall 0 0 0 — 0
First period — 1. St, Lexi Huber (Josie St. Martin) 13:00.
Second period — No scoring.
Third period — 2. St, Sydney Scheel (St. Martin) 6:27.
Penalties — St, 6-12:00; C-DH, 5-10:00.
Saves — St (Lily Timmons) 8-11-10—29; C-DH (Hannah Fritz) 17-19-15—51.
Stillwater 6, Woodbury 1
At Woodbury, after falling behind in a game for the first time all season, the Ponies scored six unanswered goals in an eventual 6-1 conference victory over Woodbury on Friday, Jan. 29 at Bielenberg Ice Arena.
It was the first road game of the season for the Ponies and they responded with purpose after giving up a goal five minutes into the game.
Lexi Huber scored for the Ponies at 6:14 of the opening period and Josie St. Martin followed with a power play goal at 10:58 to provide a 2-1 lead.
“I like how we responded when we were down by one goal,” Ponies coach Mira Jalosuo said. “It was the first time we were down by a goal, but the girls responded the right way. There was not panic, we just stayed patient.”
Stillwater pulled away with three goals in the second period. St. Martin gave the Ponies a 3-0 lead at 4:39 while Huber and Addison Finn followed with goals just 16 seconds apart midway through the period to build a four-goal cushion.
The Ponies, who outshot Woodbury 46-17, also received a third-period tally from Avery Braunshausen to provide the final margin.
“All three lines have been scoring and if you want to take it far into the season you need offense from all three lines,” Jalosuo said.
Sophie Cronk made her first appearance in goal this season for the Ponies and finished with 16 saves.
Woodbury fell to 0-5 in the SEC and 0-5 overall.
Stillwater 2 3 1 — 6
Woodbury 1 0 0 — 1
First period — 1. Wo, Emma Aune (unassisted) 4:54; 1. St, Lexi Huber (Morgan Wohlers, Sydney Scheel) 6:14; 2. St, Josie St. Martin (Veda Roeske) pp, 10:58.
Second period — 3. St, St. Martin (Morgan Wohlers, Alexa March) 4:39; 4. St, Huber (Wohlers, Sydney Schuster) 7:02; 5. St, Addison Finn (unassisted) 7:18.
Third period — 6. St, Avery Braunshausen (Brooke Nelson) 5:39.
Penalties — St, 3-6:00; Wo, 2-4:00.
Saves — St (Sophie Cronk) 6-5-5—16; Wo (Carley Tuman) 12-15-13—40.
