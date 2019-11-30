Senior Haley Eder-Zdechlik notched a hat trick to help propel Stillwater to an 8-2 Suburban East Conference girls’ hockey victory over Park on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at Cottage Grove Ice Arena.
The Ponies (2-1 SEC, 3-2) have scored first in all five of their games this season and they opened up a 2-0 first-period lead against Park (2-1-1, 2-3-1).
Kylie Ligday scored on the power play at 11:06 of the first and Eder-Zdechlik followed with the first of her three goals at 15:55 on assists from Lauren Einan and Morgan Wohlers.
Stillwater broke the game open with four goals in the second period. Sophia Schuster, Eder-Zdechlik and Lexi Huber each scored to pad the lead before Park finally answered with a short-handed goal from Alli Lentz at 12:23. Einan slipped in another one for the Ponies before the end of the period to build a 6-1 lead.
“I was happy with the first three games, but against Cretin we had a slow start,” Ponies coach Mira Jalosuo said. “The last two we have been very sloppy in the beginning of the games and that’s something we have to change and be ready to play with the puck drops.”
Sophie Schuster scored less than two minutes into the third period before Eder-Zdechlik finished off the hat trick at 5:13 for an 8-1 advantage.
Shauna Miller added a power play goal for the Wolfpack with just 25 seconds remaining in the game.
It was the first five-on-four goal allowed by the Ponies this season.
Sophie Cronk finished with seven saves for Stillwater, which held a 33-9 advantage in shots on goal.
Stillwater 2 4 2 — 8
Park 0 1 1 — 2
First period — 1. St, Kylie Ligday (Sydney Schuster) pp, 11:06; 2. St, Haley Eder-Zdechlik (Lauren Einan, Morgan Wohlers) 15:55.
Second period — 3. St, Sophie Schuster (Josie St. Martin) 5:49; 4. St, Eder-Zdechlik (Wohlers) 8:24; 5. St, Lexi Huber (Veda Roeske) 10:33; 1. Par, Alli Lentz (unassisted) sh, 12:23; 6. St, Einan (Eder-Zdechlik, Wohlers) 15:40.
Third period — 7. St, Sophie Schuster (unassisted) 1:31; 8. St, Eder-Zdechlik (Einan) 5:13; 2. Par, Shauna Miller (Shelby Hansen) pp, 16:35.
Penalties — St, 3-6:00; Par, 5-10:00.
Saves — St (Sophie Cronk) 5-1-1—7; Par (Jocelyn Veary) 10-8-4—22 and Isabella Wegele x-x-3—3.
Cretin-Derham Hall 3, Stillwater 2
At St. Paul, the Raiders rallied from a two-goal deficit to upend Stillwater 3-2 in a Suburban East Conference game on Saturday, Nov. 23 at Charles M. Schulz - Highland Arena.
The scoring throughout was not indicative of the play in this one. The Ponies were outshot 12-3 in the first period, but still carried a 1-0 lead into the intermission thanks to Haley Eder-Zdechlik’s goal at 3:34 on an assist from Lauren Einan.
Stillwater pushed its lead to 2-0 less than four minutes into the second period as Josie St. Martin finished on an assist from Kylie Ligday.
The Ponies outshot Cretin-Derham Hall 24-14 in the second and third periods, but it was the Raiders (2-1 SEC, 2-3) who charged back with three unanswered goals to secure the narrow victory.
“Our first period was horrible,” Ponies coach Mira Jalosuo said. “We were really bad in the first. We were not moving our feet and somehow ended up leading the game 1-0 even though we didn’t deserve to be. In the second and third period we dominated.”
The Ponies created some scoring chances on a power play, but were unable to extend the lead and then turned around and took two penalties to give Cretin-Derham Hall a 5-on-3 advantage. Lily Geist scored for the Raiders at 14:46 to cut the deficit in half.
“That was the turning point of the game,” Jalosuo said. “They got the goal and momentum there.”
It was the first power play goal allowed by Stillwater all season.
The Ponies held a 10-3 advantage in shots in the third period, but Cece Ziegler and Kiera Ryan each scored to complete the comeback for the Raiders. Ryan’s game-winner came with just 59 seconds remaining.
“I think we were the better team, but they just happened to win that one,” Jalosuo said.
Sophie Cronk finished with 23 saves for the Ponies.
Stillwater 1 1 0 — 2
C-D Hall 0 1 2 — 3
First period — 1. St, Haley Eder-Zdechlik (Lauren Einan) 3:34.
Second period — 2. St, Josie St. Martin (Kylie Ligday) 3:46; 1. C-DH, Lily Geist (unassisted) pp, 14:46.
Third period — 2. C-DH, Cece Ziegler (Frances Staples, Erin Anfang) 4:54; 3. C-DH, Kiera Ryan (unassisted) 16:01.
Penalties — St, 7-14:00; C-DH, 8-16:00.
Saves — St (Sophie Cronk) 12-9-2—23; C-DH (Hannah Fritz) 2-13-10—25.
