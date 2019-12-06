Sydney Schuster and Lauren Einan each recorded a hat trick to help propel Stillwater to a 16-3 Suburban East Conference girls’ hockey victory over Irondale/St. Anthony on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center.

The Ponies (3-1 SEC, 4-2) led 4-2 after the opening period, but then exploded for eight goals while outshooting the Knights 19-2 in the second period to build a 12-3 lead.

Irondale/St. Anthony scored five minutes into the game, but it was a short-lived lead. It marked the first time in six games this season the Ponies failed to score the first goal of the game, but they stormed back quickly.

Haley Eder-Zdechlik, who also totaled a team-high four assists, scored the first of her two goals at 6:38 and Lexi Huber scored two minutes after that to push Stillwater in front 2-1.

Irondale/St. Anthony evened the score at 2-all with less than seven minutes remaining in the period, but Josie St. Martin answered just 22 seconds later and Kylie Ligday added another goal to provide a two-goal cushion.

The Ponies seized control with six straight goals in the second period, starting with a power play goal from Eder-Zdechlik 1:51. Einan scored twice while Morgan, Schuster and St. Martin added a goal each as Stillwater pulled in front 10-2.

The Knights (0-4 SEC, 2-4), who have been outscored 30-6 in four conference games, scored their final goal at 13:24. Stillwater responded quickly, however, with Wohlers and Schuster each scoring before the end of the period for a 12-3 advantage.

Schuster, Annie McGuire Huber and Einan tacked on a goal each in the third to extend Stillwater’s lead.

Einan, Huber and Kylie Ligday each finished with three assists for the Ponies, who held a 44-9 advantage in shots on goal.

Irondale/St. Anthony 2 1 0 — 3

Stillwater 4 8 4 — 16

First period — 1. Ir/SA, Madelyn Kunza (Isis Hutchison) 4:59; 1. St, Haley Eder-Zdechlik (unassisted) 6:38; 2. St, Lexi Huber (Kylie Ligday) 8:47; 2. Ir/SA, Megan Ellingson (unassisted) 10:11; 3. St, Josie St. Martin (Sydney Scheel) 10:33; 4. St, K. Ligday (Sydney Schuster, Huber) 13:48.

Second period — 5. St, Eder-Zdechlik (Lauren Einan, Lexie Ligday) pp, 1:51; 6. St, Einan (Morgan Wohlers, Eder-Zdechlik) 5:26; 7. St, Wohlers (Eder-Zdechlik, Einan) 6:11; 8. St, Einan (Eder-Zdechlik) 9:00; 9. St, Sy Schuster (Huber) 10:41; 10. St, St. Martin (Sy. Schuster) 13:18; 3. Ir/SA, Madison Townsend (Alaina DeGlacomo, Kelsey Lammi) 13:24; 11. St, Wohlers (Jacki Kulzer, Einan) 14:06; 12. St, Sy. Schuster (Huber, So. Schuster) pp, 14:50.

Third period — 13. St, Sy. Schuster (K. Ligday) 6:40; 14. St, Annie McGuire (unassisted) 8:40; 15. Huber (K. Ligday) 13:00; 16. St, Einan (Wohlers, Eder-Zdechlik) 16:00.

Penalties — Ir/SA, 3-6:00; St, 2-4:00.

Saves — Ir/SA (Jennifer Rupp) 8-11-9—28; St (Grace Roeske) 4-1-1—6.

