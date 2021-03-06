BLAINE — The Stillwater girls hockey team created countless scoring opportunities and punched in just enough to secure a 3-1 Suburban East Conference victory over Irondale/Spring Lake Park on Tuesday, March 2 at NSC-Super Rink.
The victory helped the sixth-ranked Ponies (10-2-1 SEC, 11-2-1) keep pace with Forest Lake (11-2-1, 11-3-1) and Cretin-Derham Hall (10-2-1, 10-2-1) atop the conference standings with five league games remaining.
“Right now three teams are tied for the conference and we have five games left, which is almost 30 percent of the season,” Ponies coach Mira Jalosuo said. “I feel like we’re in a good spot and our destiny is still in our own hands and that’s how we like it to be.”
Stillwater outshot Irondale/Spring Lake Park 45-15, but scoring was a struggled against goaltender Jennifer Rupp, who finished with 42 saves.
“We had 45 shots on net and missed the net 52 times — a total of 97 shots,” Jalosuo said. “It was just one of those games and their goalie had a helluva game. We’re not too worried about the score. We only scored three goals, but we had multiple quality chances. It was one of those games we couldn’t bury the puck.”
Madison Townsend scored midway through the opening period to give the Knights a 1-0 lead. Stillwater responded in the second as Avery Braunshausen scored at 8:09 of the period and Josie St. Martin delivered the go-ahead goal at 12:12.
Morgan Wohlers added a power play goal for the Ponies at 5:55 of the third period and Stillwater made it stand up while outshooting the Knights (1-12 SEC, 1-12) 16-3 in the period.
Sophie Cronk finished with 14 saves for Stillwater.
Stillwater 0 2 1 — 3
Irondale/St. Anthony 1 0 0 — 1
First period — 1. Ir/SA, Madison Townsend (Megan Ellingson) 8:19.
Second period — 1. St, Avery Braunshausen (Veda Roeske) 8:09; 2. St, Josie St. Martin (Morgan Wohlers, Jaclyn Kulzer) 12:12.
Third period — 3. St, Kulzer (Wohlers, St. Martin) pp, 5:55.
Penalties — St, 1-2:00; Ir/SA, 4-8:00.
Saves — St (Sophie Cronk) 6-5-3—14; Ir/SA (Jennifer Rupp) 12-15-15—42.
East Ridge 4, Stillwater 3
Emma Fetch supplied two goals to help the Raptors hold off Stillwater for a 4-3 conference victory on Thursday, Feb. 25 at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center. It was the second loss in three games for the Ponies, tightening the lead pack in the SEC standings.
The Ponies held a 38-24 advantage in shots on goal, but were unable to climb back after falling behind 4-2 in the second period.
Fetch scored just 20 seconds into the game for the Raptors (7-5 SEC, 8-5), but Lexi Huber answered just two minutes later for the Ponies on an assist from Morgan Wohlers to even the score. Vivan Ferrell regained the lead for East Ridge with a goal at 5:19, but Josie St. Martie struck for the Ponies five minutes later to pull even at 2-all.
The Raptors seized control in the second period, with Fetch scoring at 3:41 and Bella Schmidt pushing the lead to 4-2 with a goal at 7:37.
Veda Roeske closed the margin for the Ponies with a goal at 5:59 of the third period, but close within 4-3, but Annika Limpert did the rest in goal for East Ridge.
“We had over 30 shots and kept them below 20, but we made some defensive mistakes and they were able to capitalize on their chances,” Ponies coach Mira Jalosuo said. “We tried to make a comeback, but just ran out of time.”
Sophie Cronk took over in net for the Ponies in the second period and did not allow a goal while making seven stops. Limpert finished with 35 saves for the Raptors (7-5 SEC, 8-5).
“We just have to vary our chances,” Jalosuo said. “If we are out-shooting teams tow-to-one, the expectation is that we win those games. We have to focus on getting quality chances. Sometimes we play a little too pretty and outside the dots, but we have to get into the dirty areas and in front of the goalie and sometimes we are not willing to do that.
“We are going in the right direction and I’m hopefull we will learn from it and it will turn out to be a good thing for us.”
East Ridge 2 2 0 — 4
Stillwater 2 0 1 — 3
First period — 1. ER, Emma Fetch (unassisted) :20; 1. St, Lexi Huber (Morgan Wohlers) 2:33; 2. ER, Vivian Ferrell (Audrey Spolidoro, Lily Fetch) 5:19; 2. St, Josie St. Martin (Wohlers, Huber) 10:26.
Second period — 3. ER, E. Fetch (Bella Schmidt) 3:41; 4. ER, Schmidt (unassisted) 7:37.
Third period — 3. St, Veda Roeske (St. Martin, Sydney Schuster) 5:59.
Penalties — ER, 1-2:00; St, 1-2:00.
Saves — ER (Annika Limpert) 12-12-11—35; St (Lily Timmons) 7-6-x—13 and (Sophie Cronk) x-5-2—7.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com
