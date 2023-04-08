Six members of the Suburban East Conference champion Stillwater girls hockey team were honored with all-conference honors during its postseason awards banquet on Sunday, March 5 at the Lake Elmo Inn Events Center.

Senior Kylie Ligday and juniors Josie St. Martin, Myah Krueger, Josie Lang, Addy Finn and Lily Timmons earned All-Suburban East Conference honors for the Ponies while senior Avery Braunshausen and juniors Brooke Nelson and Alexa March received honorable mention all-conference recognition.

