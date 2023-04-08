Six members of the Suburban East Conference champion Stillwater girls hockey team were honored with all-conference honors during its postseason awards banquet on Sunday, March 5 at the Lake Elmo Inn Events Center.
Senior Kylie Ligday and juniors Josie St. Martin, Myah Krueger, Josie Lang, Addy Finn and Lily Timmons earned All-Suburban East Conference honors for the Ponies while senior Avery Braunshausen and juniors Brooke Nelson and Alexa March received honorable mention all-conference recognition.
It was the second year in a row that St. Martin, Krueger, Lang, Timmons and Ligday were all-conference selections.
They helped propel the Ponies to a 19-8 record, including 16-0 to claim the program’s fourth consecutive conference championship. When Stillwater defeated White Bear Lake 8-3 to cap a memorable experience in frigid conditions as part of Hockey Day Minnesota, it marked the first time the SEC champion ended with an unblemished record since Forest Lake in 2019.
The Ponies were seeded third in Section 4AA and lost to eventual state champion Gentry Academy 5-1 in the semifinals. The Stars went on to defeat Hill-Murray for the section crown.
Led by St. Martin with 23 goals and 28 assists for 51 points, the Ponies featured five players who finished with 30 or more points this season. Nelson ranked second with 17 goals and 19 assists for 36 points while Lang (14 goals-19 assists—33 points), Krueger (13-19—32), Finn (11-19—30) and Ligday (5-17—22) also finished among team leaders.
St. Martin, who missed some games in early January while contributing to Team USA’s bronze medal showing in the IIHF U18 Women’s World Championships in Sweden, joined Lang in earning All-State Honorable Mention recognition from the Minnesota Girls Hockey Coaches Association.
Lang was also selected to the All-Metro Second Team by the Star Tribune while St. Martin landed a spot on the All-Metro Third Team. Lang was also a finalist for the Pioneer Press East Metro Player of the Year award that went to Centennial’s Lauren O’Hara.
The Hobey Baker Character Award was presented to senior captain Avery Braunshausen, who totaled 4 goals and 11 assists and was also named Stillwater Area High School’s recipient of the St. Paul Athena Award.
Also announced at the banquet is that Lang and St. Martin will serve as captains for next year’s team.
Girls hockey
All-Conference: Josie St. Martin, Myah Krueger, Josie Lang, Addy Finn, Lily Timmons and Kylie Ligday; All-Conference Honorable Mention: Avery Braunshausen, Brooke Nelson and Alexa March; Minnesota Girls Hockey Coaches Association All-State Honorable Mention: Josie St. Martin and Josie Lang; Star Tribune All-Metro Second Team: Josie Lang; Star Tribune All-Metro Third Team: Josie St. Martin; Pioneer Press East Metro Player of the Year finalist: Josie Lang; Hobey Baker Character Award: Avery Braunshausen; Captains elect: Josie Lang and Josie St. Martin.
