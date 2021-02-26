After experiencing its first loss of the season, the Stillwater girls hockey team bounced back with a 4-1 Suburban East Conference victory over Mounds View on Tuesday, Feb. 23 at the National Sports Center Super Rink.
The victory leaves the Ponies (9-1-1 SEC, 10-1-1) even with Forest Lake (9-2-1, 9-2-1) in the league standings with 19 points, though Stillwater has played one fewer conference game. Cretin-Derham Hall (8-2-1, 8-2-1) is third with 17 points.
Veda Roeske scored for the sixth-ranked Ponies with just 43 seconds remaining in the opening period to provide a 1-0 lead against the Mustangs (7-5, 7-5). Stillwater then broke the game open with three goals in the second period.
Lexi Huber assisted on Roeske’s goal late in the first and then scored an unassisted tally just two minutes into the second period. Myah Krueger assisted on goals from Addison Finn and Brooke Nelson less than three minutes apart later in the second as the Ponies built a 4-0 lead.
The Ponies have outscored their opponents 26-5 in the second period this season, compared to a more modest 13-10 advantage in the first period.
“We were very good in the first and second periods,” Ponies coach Mura Jalosuo said. “We were able to extend the lead in the second period. We were very good in the offensive zone.”
Sophie Cronk finished with 22 saves for Stillwater, but her shutout bid was spoiled midway through the third as Paige Landis scored on the power play at 9:42. The Ponies outshot Mounds View 12-6 in the period, despite getting whistled for four penalties.
“I would say the first and second periods were very good, but the third period it got a little bit sloppy,” Jalosuo said. “It was just a sloppy period, but overall, I’m happy with that game.”
It was also a stronger start for the Ponies, who fell behind Roseville 3-0 in the first period of their previous game and have struggled with slow starts much of the season.
“It’s starting to sound like a broken record, but it finally cost us a game,” Jalosuo said. “That was a wake-up call we needed. We have been able to (overcome it), but we finally lost a game and at the end of the day it might be what we needed to fix the problem. (Against Mounds View) we were completely different in the first period. It might have been a blessing in disguise.”
Stillwater 1 3 0 — 4
Mounds View 0 0 1 — 1
First period — 1. St, Veda Roeske (Lexi Huber) 16:17.
Second period — 2. St, Huber (unassisted) 2:02; 3. St, Addison Finn (Myah Krueger) 8:24; 4. St, Brooke Nelson (Krueger) 11:15.
Third period — 1. MV, Paige Landis (Laura Arfstrom) pp, 9:42.
Penalties — St, 7-14:00; MV, 3-6:00.
Saves — St (Sophie Cronk) 8-9-5—22; MV (Abbie Thompson) 11-6-12—29.
Roseville 4, Stillwater 3 (OT)
At Roseville, the Ponies were able to erase a three-goal deficit, but unable to overtake Roseville will dropping a 4-3 conference decision in overtime on Saturday, Feb. 20 at Roseville Ice Arena.
It was the first loss of the season for the Ponies, but not the first time they have started slowly in a game.
“We took three penalties in the first period and they also got a power play goal there,” Ponies coach Mira Jalosuo said. “We made a lot of easy mistakes and those are mental mistakes. We lost face-offs, didn’t do our job after we lose a face-off and just our defensive zone coverage — I would say we were just not ready.
“It’s hard this year. As a coach, you can only control what they’re doing on the ice. I can’t control what they’re doing during the off-ice warm-ups.”
The Raiders (6-3-1 SEC, 7-3-1) scored two power play goals in the first while building a 3-0 lead.
Stillwater’s spark came at 13:49 of the second period when Josie St. Martin scored on an assist from Kylie Ligday. Sydney Schuster added a goal less than five minutes into the third period and Lexi Huber tied the game at 3-all with a power play goal at 13:12.
“We just started to work hard, that’s the bottom line,” Jalosuo said. “In the second and third period we started moving our feet and were playing simple hockey, winning the race to the puck and getting shots through and crashing the net hard.”
Stillwater outshot the Raiders 16-3 in the third period, but it was Roseville which found the back of the net in overtime. Ivy Ray scored the game-winner after a blocked shot created an odd-man rush going the other way.
“We made a mistake in the neutral zone and it turned out to be a breakaway for them,” Jalosuo said. “It was evenly played (in overtime). It could have gone either way.”
Lily Timmons finished with 36 saves in goal for the Ponies.
“One win or loss is not going to define our season,” Jalosuo said. “We have been honest with the players and they have been honest with us (about the slow starts). We had a very good meeting with the team and we are throwing some ideas together and it seems like it was paying off, at least (on Tuesday) when we were good in the first period. We will see how we play against East Ridge (on Feb. 25).”
Stillwater 0 1 2 0 — 3
Roseville 3 0 0 1 — 4
First period — 1. Ros, Kylie Jones (Ivy Ray) 3:12; 2. Ros, Kate Haug (Lauren Distad) pp, 4:49; 3. Ros, Emily Wiltse (Zoe Zarembinski) pp, 7:12.
Second period — 1. St, Josie St. Martin (Kylie Ligday) 13:49.
Third period — 2. St, Sydney Schuster (Avery Braunshausen, Sydney Scheel) 4:43; 3. St, Lexi Huber (Jaclyn Kulzer, Morgan Wohlers) pp, 13:12.
Overtime — 4. Ros, Ray (Jones, Ruby Eskin) 4:43.
Penalties — St, 4-8:00; Ros, 3-6:00.
Saves — St (Lily Timmons) 20-7-6-3—36; Ros (Jori Jones) 9-14-14-2—39.
