WOODBURY — Morgan Wohlers scored in the third period to provide the deciding goal as Stillwater held off Woodbury for a 2-1 Suburban East Conference girls hockey victory on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at Bielenberg Ice Arena.
It was the fourth consecutive victory for the Ponies (5-1 SEC, 6-2), who after six games are locked in a three-way tie with East Ridge (5-1, 5-5) and Forest Lake (5-1, 7-1) atop the SEC standings.
After a scoreless first period, Lexi Huber opened the scoring for the Ponies three minutes into the second with a goal assisted by Sophie Schuster.
Isabel Burt answered for the Royals (2-3-1, 4-5-2) with a power play goal with less than three minutes remaining in the period to even the score at 1-all.
Lauren Einan and Lexie Ligday assisted on Wohlers’ game-winner at 7:23 of the third period.
Anna Julius was busy in net for the Royals while finishing with 40 saves. Sophie Cronk turned away eight shots in goal for Stillwater.
Stillwater 0 1 1 — 2
Woodbury 0 1 0 — 1
First period — No scoring.
Second period — 1. Lexi Huber (Sophie Schuster) 3:19; 1. Wo, Isabel Burt (Elizabeth Lange) pp, 14:06.
Third period — 2. St, Morgan Wohlers (Lauren Einan, Lexie Ligday) 7:23.
Penalties — St, 2-4:00; Wo, 1-2:00.
Saves — St (Sophie Cronk) 3-4-1—8; Wo (Anna Julius) 10-17-13—40.
Stillwater 4, Roseville 0
After two periods of scoreless hockey, the Ponies broke open a tight game with four goals in the third to secure a 4-0 conference victory over Roseville on Saturday, Dec. 7 at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center.
Four different players collected a goal in the third, starting with Haley Eder-Zdechlik’s power play tally just 28 seconds into the period on assists by Lauren Einan and Morgan Wohlers.
The Ponies extended their lead just 30 seconds later as Lexi Huber scored with help from Sophie Schuster and Sydney Schuster. Stillwater did not ease up, either, as Wohlers knocked in the team’s third goal in less than 90 seconds, scoring at 1:23 with assists from Eder-Zdechlik and Lexie Ligday.
Josie St. Martin closed out the scoring for the Ponies with an empty net goal assisted by Sydney Schuster at 6:28.
Sophie Cronk recorded 22 saves to collect her second shutout of the season and the team’s third overall in eight games.
Jori Jones finished with 29 saves for the Raiders (3-2-1, 5-4-1).
Roseville 0 0 0 — 0
Stillwater 0 0 4 — 4
First period — No scoring.
Second period — No scoring.
Third period — 1. St. Haley Eder-Zdechlik (Lauren Einan, Morgan Wohlers) pp, :28; 2. St, Lexi Huber (Sophie Schuster, Sydney Schuster) :58; 3. St, Wohlers (Eder-Zdechlik, Lexie Ligday) 1:23; 4. St, Josie St. Martin (Sydney Schuster) en, 6:28.
Penalties — Ros, 6-15:00; St, 5-10:00.
Saves — Ros (Jori Jones) 8-16-5—29; St (Sophie Cronk) 5-7-10—22.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@ecm-inc.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.