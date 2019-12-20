Morgan Wohlers scored two goals to help Stillwater pull away for a 4-1 Suburban East Conference girls hockey victory over East Ridge on Tuesday, Dec. 17 at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center.
It was the sixth consecutive victory for the Ponies (7-1 SEC, 8-2), who remain tied atop the conference standings with seventh-ranked Forest Lake (7-1, 9-2), two points ahead of third-place Cretin-Derham Hall (6-3, 6-6).
Sophie Cronk turned away 24 of the 25 shots she faced in goal for the Ponies, who have allowed just four goals combined in their last four games.
Sophie Schuster scored in the first period to give Stillwater a 1-0 lead, but the Raptors (5-3, 5-7) answered just 34 seconds into the second period to pull even at 1-all.
Lexi Huber answered less than a minute later on an assist from Josie St. Martin and Wohlers scored the first of her two goals at 4:54 to build a 3-1 advantage. Wohlers scored again early in the third period to provide the final margin.
East Ridge 0 1 0 — 1
Stillwater 1 2 1 — 4
First period — 1. St, Sophie Schuster (Josie St. Martin) 13:21.
Second period — 1. ER, Fiona Claugherty (Abby Bierwerth, Capri Meyer) :34; 2. Lexi Huber (St. Martin) 1:10; 3. St, Morgan Wohlers (St. Martin, Huber) 4:54.
Third period — 4. St, Wohlers (Haley Eder-Zdechlik) 1:24.
Penalties — ER, 1-2:00; St, 1-2:00.
Saves — ER (Emerald Kelley) 12-12-11—35; St (Sophie Cronk) 4-10-10—24.
Stillwater 8, Mounds View 2
Lexi Huber, Lauren Einan and Haley Eder-Zdechlik each struck for two goals to help send the Ponies to an 8-2 conference victory over Mounds View on Saturday, Dec. 14 at the SCVRC.
Stillwater jumped to a 3-0 lead in the opening period on goals by Huber, Eder-Zdechlik and Einan. Kylie Ligday and Einan also scored in the second period to build a five-goal cushion.
Laura Arfstrom and Ava Bullert scored for Mounds View (1-4-3 SEC, 1-8-3) in the third period, but the Ponies also received a goal each from Eder-Zdechlik, Huber and Josie St. Martin to extend their lead.
Grace Roeske finished with 16 saves for the Ponies, who held a 45-18 advantage in shots on goal.
Mounds View 0 0 2 — 2
Stillwater 3 2 3 — 8
First period — 1. St, Lexi Huber (Sydney Schuster, Lexie Ligday) 1:29; 2. St, Haley Eder-Zdechlik (Morgan Wohlers) 9:12; 3. St, Lauren Einan (Wohlers) 14:13.
Second period — 4. St, Kylie Ligday (Sophie Schuster, Josie St. Martin) 7:15; 5. St, Einan (L. Ligday, St. Martin) 9:19.
Third period — 1. MV, Laura Arfstrom (Ava Bullert) 1:34; 6. St, Eder-Zdechlik (Einan) 2:42; 7. St, Huber (St. Martin) 4:05; 2. MV, Bullert (Arfstrom) 10:49; 8. St, St. Martin (Huber) 13:56.
Penalties — MV, 0-0:00; St, 0-0:00.
Saves — MV (Abbie Thompson) 13-14-10—37; St (Grace Roeske) 8-6-2—16.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@ecm-inc.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.