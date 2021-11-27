The Ponies did not waste any time asserting themselves in an eventual 7-1 Suburban East Conference girls hockey victory over Park on Saturday, Nov. 20 at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center.
Ashlyn Hoff scored just 15 seconds into the game and the fourth-ranked Ponies (1-0 SEC, 2-1) remained in control throughout.
The Wolfpack (0-2, 1-3) evened the score midway through the first period, but Stillwater scored six unanswered goals to close out the game. Ten different players netted at least one point for the Ponies, who received two goals apiece from Josie St. Martin and Olivia DeJarnett.
St. Martin and Sydney Johnson each added first-period goals as Stillwater built a 3-1 advantage. DeJarnett scored less than a minute into the second period and St. Martin added a power play goal later in the period for a 5-1 lead.
DeJarnett struck again three minutes into the third period and Myah Krueger scored a short-handed tally in the final two minutes to provide the final margin.
Maya Hanlon recorded 15 saves in goal for the Ponies, who held a 44-16 advantage in shots on goal.
Park 1 0 0 — 1
Stillwater 3 2 2 — 7
First period — 1. St, Ashlyn Hoff (Addy Finn) :15; 1. Par, Molly Villas (unassisted) 9:22; 2. St, Josie St. Martin (Myah Krueger) 11:10; 3. St, Sydney Johnson (Sydney Schuster, Olivia DeJarnett) 15:06.
Second period — 4. St, DeJarnett (Veda Roeske) :57; 5. St, St. Martin (Josie Lang, Finn) pp, 14:15.
Third period — 6. St, DeJarnett (Alexa March) 3:33; 7. St, Krueger (St. Martin) sh, 15:39.
Penalties — Par, 2-4:00; St, 7-14:00.
Saves — Par (Tori Stepka) 11-12-14—37; St (Maya Hanlon) 6-2-7—15.
