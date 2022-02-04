ROSEVILLE — It was no easy task getting there, but the Stillwater girls hockey team notched its third consecutive Suburban East Conference championship with a 5-1 victory over Roseville on Saturday, Jan. 29 at Roseville Ice Arena.
The Ponies (11-1-2 SEC, 13-8-2) won six straight conference games, including an overtime contest over Cretin-Derham Hall on Jan. 25, to earn a spot in the SEC championship game against north division winner Roseville (12-1-1, 15-8-2), which tied Stillwater 1-all earlier this season.
This was the first year for the north-south format in the SEC, which finalized the standings with the cross-over games. Stillwater finished one point ahead of Forest Lake while winning league titles in 2020 and 2021. The Rangers (7-7, 13-12) finished fourth after losing the third-place game to Cretin-Derham Hall.
Teams in the south half of the SEC won all five of the cross-over games.
“I like the format because there was something to play for in the last conference game of the year,” Ponies coach Mira Jalosuo said. “I would love to keep it this way. Even if you go undefeated in the conference you still have to show up.”
Roseville struck first just four minutes into the game, but Josie St. Martin answered for the Ponies less than three minutes later to even the score at 1-all after the first period.
Stillwater took control in the second period with goals from Sydney Johnson and Ashlyn Hoff just a minute apart and Alexa March increased the lead to 4-1 at 10:07 of the period.
“We were very good, especially the second period,” Ponies coach Mira Jalosuo said. “We did not make many mistakes and we controlled the puck the whole period. If we play like that in the sections we are in a very good spot.”
The Ponies were called for six penalties, but four of those came in the third period.
“The first and second periods we didn’t spend too much time in the penalty box and were able to use all three lines,” Jalosuo said. “That has been a struggle that we have taken too many penalties and then we have players (on penalty kill) who just get exhausted. The biggest takeaway from me is that we were able to roll three lines equally.”
Addy Finn added an insurance goal for Stillwater in the third to provide the final margin.
Lily Timmons finished with 21 saves for the Ponies, who held a 38-22 advantage in shots on goal.
“When the goalie only lets in one goal we know we’re in a good spot,” Jalosuo said. “That’s kind of what we are looking for and Lily was able to keep the net pretty empty.”
After winning its first three conference games this season, Stillwater went 1-1-2 in its next four SEC games — including a 2-1 loss at Mounds View on Dec. 18 — to leave little room for error while chasing another title. The Ponies answered with victories in their next seven.
“After we lost that game we did not lose one single point,” Jalosuo said. “It has been great for us to play under pressure. We had to find a way to win (against Cretin-Derham Hall) and it was the same against Forest Lake (on Jan. 21). We found a way to win and the past month when our back has been on the goal we have been able to play great hockey.”
“That’s obviously great, and it’s not easy to do. Our conference is getting stronger, which is great for us. We want to play even games every time we play.”
Stillwater has also played a rugged nonconference schedule and will finish the season with games at Holy Family and Blake, which is coached by former Ponies standout Kristina King.
“Those games are making us better and helps us getting ready for sections,” Jalosuo said.
Seeding for the Section 4AA tournament will be announced on Sunday, Feb. 6. After the play-in game on Feb. 10, the quarterfinals will be held at the higher seed on Saturday, Feb. 12. The semifinals and finals are scheduled for Aldrich Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 15 and Thursday, Feb. 17.
Stillwater 1 3 1 — 5
Roseville 1 0 0 — 1
First period — 1. Ros, Kate Haug (Molly Moriarty) 4:14; 1. St, Josie St. Martin (Brooke Nelson) 6:53.
Second period — 2. St, Sydney Johnson (Addy Finn, Alexa March) 3:01; 3. St, Ashlyn Hoff (Hunter Reardon) 3:53; 4. St, March (Grace Cheney, Avery Braunshausen) 10:07.
Third period — 5. St, Finn (Kylie Ligday) 12:42.
Penalties — St, 6-12:00; Ros, 4-8:00.
Saves — St (Lily Timmons) 7-10-5—21; Ros (Jori Jones) 8-17-8—33.
Gentry Academy 4, Stillwater 2
Even after two periods, 12th-ranked Gentry Academy scored twice in the third period to surge past the Ponies 4-2 in a nonconference game on Thursday, Jan. 27 at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center.
University of St. Thomas recruit Cara Sajevic scored all four goals for the Stars (15-6-0), the reigning Class A state runner-up that joins Stillwater in Section 4AA this season.
After trailing 2-0 entering the second, Josie St. Martin scored at 9:52 and Veda Roeske scored with just seven seconds remaining in the period as Stillwater pulled even at 2-all.
Sajevic struck again with seven minutes remaining in the third and added an empty-netter to provide the difference for Gentry Academy, which held a 30-17 advantage in shots on goal.
“She’s a smart hockey player and she seems to be at the right place at the right time,” Ponies coach Mira Jalosuo said. “She’s just one of those players, every single shift she gets a scoring opportunity.
“We got a lot of valuable information in that game and hopefully we get to play them in the sections and take care of No. 7 (Sajevic).”
Gentry Academy 2 0 2 — 4
Stillwater 0 2 0 — 2
First period — 1. GA, Cara Sajevic (Rachel Agerter, Riley Reeves) 2:30; 2. GA, Sajevic (unassisted) 12:14.
Second period — 1. St, Josie St. Martin (unassisted) 9:52; 2. St, Veda Roeske (Sydney Scheel, Brooke Nelson) 16:53.
Third period — 3. GA, Sajevic (Alexa Hanrahan, Grace Delmonico) 10:30; 4. GA, Sajevic (unassisted) en, 16:59.
Penalties — GA, 7-14:00; St, 5-10:00.
Saves — GA (Rylee Bartizal) 5-4-6—15; St (Lily Timmons) 10-9-7—26.
