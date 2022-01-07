After ending a five-game winless streak with a shutout victory to close out 2021, the Stillwater girls hockey team rang in the new year with a convincing 10-0 Suburban East Conference victory over Irondale/St. Anthony on Tuesday, Jan. 4 at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center.
Sophomore Josie St. Martin delivered four goals and three assists to lead the outburst against the Knights (0-7 SEC, 3-11).
Stillwater (5-1-2 SEC, 7-6-2) jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first period and tacked on four more goals in the second.
Myah Krueger added two goals and two assists for Stillwater, which also received a goal each from Brooke Nelson, Kylie Ligday, Sydney Johnson and Josie Lang.
Ligday and Lang also contributed two assists apiece.
Stillwater held a 46-3 advantage in shots on goal.
Irondale/SA 0 0 0 — 0
Stillwater 4 4 2 — 10
First period — 1. St, Josie St. Martin (Ashlyn Hoff) 1:06; 2. St, Brooke Nelson (Josie Lang, Kylie Ligday) 6:21; 3. St, St. Martin (Veda Roeske) 8:31; 4. St, Sydney Johnson (Ligday) 12:54.
Second period — 5. St, Ligday (St. Martin, Lang) pp, 5:04; 6. St, Myah Krueger (St. Martin, Betsy McGinley) 8:01; 7. St, St. Martin (Krueger) 10:39; 8. St, Lang (St. Martin, Krueger) 16:27.
Third period — 9. St, St. Martin (MaryFrancis Williams) 9:45; 10. St, Krueger (unassisted) 14:10.
Penalties — Ir/SA, 2-4:00; St, 1-2:00.
Saves — Ir/SA (Jennifer Rupp) 14-13-9—36; St (Lily Timmons) 1-2-x—3 and (Ella Wenzel) x-x-0—0.
Stillwater 3, Centennial/Spring Lake Park 0
At Hopkins, Sydney Johnson scored twice to help the Ponies halt a four-game losing streak with a 3-0 victory over 15th-ranked Centennial/Spring Lake Park on Friday, Dec. 31 in the Blake/Breck Holiday Tournament at Blake Ice Arena.
Johnson scored less than three minutes into the opening period and again at 10:30 of the second period to push Stillwater’s lead to 2-0. Josie St. Martin added an insurance goal with just 23 seconds remaining in the second.
Lily Timmons finished with 20 saves to earn the shutout.
Stillwater 1 2 0 — 3
Centennial/SLP 0 0 0 — 0
First period — 1. St, Sydney Johnson (Hunter Reardon) 2:36.
Second period — 2. St, Johnson (Sydney Schuster) 10:30; 3. St, Josie St. Martin (Grace Cheney) 16:37.
Third period — No scoring.
Penalties — St, 1-2:00; Cen/SLP, 1-2:00.
Saves — St (Lily Timmons) 6-8-6—20; Cen/SLP (Kaitlin Groess) 12-8-10—30.
Holy Family 4,
Stillwater 3
Josie St. Martin notched the hat trick, but Holy Family scored late in the third to secure a 4-3 victory over the Ponies on Thursday, Dec. 30 in the second round of the Blake/Breck Holiday Tournament at Blake Ice Arena.
Maddie Kaiser scored twice for the sixth-ranked Fire (11-2-1), the first coming five minutes into the game for a 1-0 lead.
St. Martin scored on the power play less than two minutes into the second period and again just a minute later to push Stillwater in front 2-1.
Kaiser scored a short-handed goal at 10:46 to even the score going into the third period.
St. Martin scored again on the power play less than five minutes into the third for a 3-2 lead. Justina Valentini evened the score for Holy Family less than two minutes later, however, and Shae Messner followed with the deciding tally at 14:54.
Stillwater outshot the Fire 41-31, with Maya Hanlon finishing with 27 saves for the Ponies.
Holy Family 1 1 2 — 4
Stillwater 0 2 1 — 3
First period — 1. HF, Maddie Kaiser (Justina Valentini) 4:58.
Second period — 1. St, Josie St. Martin (unassisted) pp, 1:31; 2. St, St. Martin (Lang) 2:43; 2. HF, Kaiser (unassisted) sh, 10:46.
Third period — 3. St, St. Martin (Kylie Ligday, Sydney Schuster) pp, 4:27; 3. HF, Valentini (Maeve Kelly) pp, 6:01; 4. HF, Shae Messner (Taylor Koeppl, Libby Kamp) 14:54.
Penalties — HF, 5-10:00; St, 4-19:00.
Saves — HF (Quinn McDonald) 13-14-11—38; St (Maya Hanlon) 8-11-8—27.
Gentry Academy 6,
Stillwater 2
The seventh-ranked Stars stormed out to a 5-0 lead and cruised to a 6-2 triumph over Stillwater in the first round of the Blake/Breck Holiday Tournament on Tuesday, Dec. 28 at Blake Ice Arena.
Cara Sajevic scored in the final minute of the first period for Gentry Academy (11-3) and again twice in the first eight minutes of the second period to build a five-goal cushion.
Avery Braunshausen and Alexa March finished with a goal each for the Ponies.
Stillwater 0 1 1 — 2
Gentry Academy 3 3 0 — 6
First period — 1. GA, Taryn Dornself (unassisted) 5:38; 2. GA, Jenessa Gazdik (Rachel Agerter, Alexa Hanrahan) 7:06; 3. GA, Cara Sajevic (Agerter) 16:17.
Second period — 4. GA, Sajevic (Skylar Salscheidler, Gazdik) pp, 2:01; 5. GA, Sajevic (Agerter, Hanrahan) 7:48; 1. St, Avery Braunshausen (MaryFrancis Williams, Ashlyn Hoff) 8:31; 6. GA, Agerter (unassisted) 14:09.
Third period — 2. St, Alexa March (Braunshausen, Williams) 13:13.
Penalties — St, 3-6:00; GA, 4-8:00.
Saves — St (Lily Timmons) 8-11-x—19 and Maya Hanlon x-x-6—6; GA (Zoe Laming) 6-7-5—18.
