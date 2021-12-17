The Stillwater girls hockey team skated to a 1-all tie against Roseville in a Suburban East Conference game on Tuesday, Dec. 14 at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center.
The Ponies (4-0-2 SEC, 5-2-2) and Raiders ( 5-0-1, 7-3-1) are the only SEC teams without a loss. The Ponies hold a one-point lead over Cretin-Derham Hall (4-0-2, 5-2-2) in the South Division standings while Roseville holds a five-point advantage over Forest Lake (3-2-0, 4-5-0) in the North half.
Stillwater peppered Raiders goaltender Jori Jones with 47 shots, including nine in overtime, but managed only a second-period goal from Sydney Schuster. The all-Sydney tally was assisted by Sydney Scheel and Sydney Johnson.
Roseville struck first with a goal from Kylie Jones just three minutes into the game.
Lily Timmons finished with 13 saves for the Ponies.
Roseville 1 0 0 0 — 1
Stillwater 0 1 0 0 — 1
First period — 1. Ros, Kylie Jones (Kate Haug) 3:08.
Second period — 1. St, Sydney Schuster (Sydney Scheel, Sydney Johnson) 6:20.
Third period — No scoring.
Overtime — No scoring.
Penalties — Ros, 2-4:00; St, 1-2:00.
Saves — Ros (Jori Jones) 11-16-10-9—46; St (Lily Timmons) 2-6-3-2—13.
Stillwater 3, WB Lake 0
At White Bear Lake, Addy Finn, Josie St. Martin and Sydney Johnson each scored a goal for the Ponies in a 3-0 conference victory over the Bears (1-5 SEC, 2-8) on Saturday, Dec. 11 at the White Bear Lake Sports Center.
Stillwater held a 49-13 advantage in shots on goal. Maya Marston finished with 46 saves for the Bears, including 20 in the third period.
Maya Hanlon turned away 13 shots to earn the shutout.
Stillwater 1 2 0 — 3
White Bear Lake 0 0 0 — 0
First period — 1. St, Addy Finn (Kylie Ligday, Myah Krueger) 1:18.
Second period — 2. St, Josie St. Martin (Ligday) pp, 2:35; 3. St, Sydney Johnson (Sydney Scheel, Alexa March) 6:27.
Third period — No scoring.
Penalties — St, 6-12:00; WBL, 3-6:00.
Saves — St (Maya Hanlon) 3-7-3—13; WBL (Maya Marston) 14-12-20—46.
