BLAINE — Extending its unbeaten streak in the Suburban East Conference, the Stillwater girls hockey team surged past Mounds View/Irondale 5-1 on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at the National Sports Center Super Rink.

It was the eighth victory in the past nine games overall for the eighth-ranked Ponies (11-0 SEC, 13-4), who hold a two-game lead over Roseville/Mahtomedi (9-2, 12-5) in the SEC standings.

Tags

Load comments