Junior Olivia DeJarnett slips past a White Bear Lake player with the puck during the opening period Stillwater’s 2-0 Suburban East Conference girls hockey victory over White Bear Lake on Saturday, Jan. 7 at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center. (Gazette staff photo by Stuart Groskreutz)
Junior forward Myah Krueger carries the puck into the zone for the Stillwater girls hockey team during the first period of its 2-0 Suburban East Conference victory over White Bear Lake on Saturday, Jan. 7 at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center. (Gazette staff photo by Stuart Groskreutz)
Hunter Reardon celebrates a goal with teammate Avery Braunshausen (2) in the first period. (Gazette staff photo by Stuart Groskreutz)
BLAINE — Extending its unbeaten streak in the Suburban East Conference, the Stillwater girls hockey team surged past Mounds View/Irondale 5-1 on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at the National Sports Center Super Rink.
It was the eighth victory in the past nine games overall for the eighth-ranked Ponies (11-0 SEC, 13-4), who hold a two-game lead over Roseville/Mahtomedi (9-2, 12-5) in the SEC standings.
Addison Finn scored midway through the second period to push Stillwater in front 2-1 and Myah Krueger scored with about four minutes left in the second and again in the third to provide a 4-1 lead.
Brooke Nelson and Alexa March added a goal each for the Ponies, who have outscored their SEC opponents by a combined 60-10 this season.
Jennifer Rupp finished with 50 saves in goal for Mounds View/Irondale (3-7-0, 5-10-1).
Stillwater 1 2 2 — 5
MV/Iron 1 0 0 — 1
First period — 1. Brooke Nelson (Ashlyn Hoff) 4:04; 1. MV/Ir, Breit Hudson (Kyra Chervany, Sarah Johnson) pp, 15:41.
Second period — 2. St, Addison Finn (unassisted) 8:00; 3. St, Myah Krueger (Nelson) 12:45.
Third period — 4. St, Krueger (Nelson, Finn) 12:14; 5. St, Alexa March (MaryFrancis Williams, Ann McGlynn) 14:21.
Penalties — St, 2-4:00; MV/Ir, 3-6:00.
Saves — St (Lily Timmons) 5-12-4—21; MV/Ir (Jennifer Rupp) 10-24-16—50.
Stillwater 2, WB Lake 0
There will be more attention for their second meeting this season, but White Bear Lake (1-10 SEC, 4-13) did not go quietly while falling to the Ponies 2-0 in a conference game on Saturday, Jan. 7 at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center.
These teams are also scheduled to square off in front of a state-wide audience as part of Bally Sports North’s Hockey Day Minnesota lineup on Saturday, Jan. 28 at Polar Lakes Park.
The Ponies held a 34-13 advantage in shots on goal, but led by just a goal until Myah Krueger scored on the power play six minutes into the third period.
Hunter Reardon scored on the first of two assists from Brooke Nelson with less than five minutes remaining in the first.
Lily Timmons finished with 12 saves for the Ponies to earn her third shutout of the season.
White Bear Lake 0 0 0 — 0
Stillwater 1 0 1 — 2
First period — 1. St, Hunter Reardon (Brooke Nelson) 12:36.
Second period — No scoring.
Third period — 2. St, Myah Krueger (Nelson) pp, 6:09.
Penalties — WBL, 5-10:00; St, 3-6:00.
Saves — WBL (Maya Marston) 10-12-7—29; St (Lily Timmons) 6-3-3—12.
