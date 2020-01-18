BLAINE — The Stillwater girls hockey team stretched its shutout streak to seven consecutive periods after blanking Irondale/St. Anthony 8-0 in a Suburban East Conference game on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at the Schwans Super Rink.
There was also plenty offensive support with seven different players collecting a goal and 13 players notching at least one point.
Haley Eder-Zdechlik provided two goals for the seventh-ranked Ponies while Lexie Ligday and Morgan Wohlers each finished with three assists. They were the team-leading 19th and 20th goals of the season for Eder-Zdechlik, who also ranks among team leaders with 15 assists.
“Everybody was playing well and a lot of different people got onto the scoresheet, so that makes me happy,” Ponies coach Mira Jalosuo said.
Lauren Einan added a goal and two assists for the balanced Ponies, who outscored Irondale/St. Anthony by a combined 24-3 in two games this season.
Grace Roeske turned away seven shots throughout the first two periods before freshman Maya Hanlon took over in the third while making five saves for the combined shutout in her varsity debut. It was the sixth shutout of the season for the Ponies, who have not allowed more than two goals in any of their last 10 league games.
“Every single time they can shut somebody down, I’m just happy with that,” Jalosuo said.
Stillwater (11-1-1 SEC, 15-4-1), which is unbeaten in its last five games, has played an additional game but holds a three-point lead over Forest Lake (10-2-0, 14-4-0) in the conference standings. The Ponies have five conference games remaining, but four of those are on the road — including a game at Forest Lake on Saturday, Feb. 1 to close out the regular season.
Stillwater 2 3 3 — 8
Irondale/St. Anthony 0 0 0 — 0
First period — 1. St, Lauren Einan (Morgan Wohlers, Jacki Kulzer) 9:13; 2. St, Alaina Tanski (Lexie Ligday) sh, 10:19.
Second period — 3. St, Haley Eder-Zdechlik (Einan, Wohlers) 10:24; 4. St, Sophie Schuster (Josie St. Martin, Lexi Huber) 11:31; 5. St, Meredith Parry (Sydney Johnson, Annie McGuire) 16:20.
Third period — 6. St, Eder-Zdechlik (Wohlers, L. Ligday) 7:59; 7. St, Wohlers (L. Ligday, Einan) 12:40; 8. St, Kylie Ligday (Huber, St. Martin) 13:10.
Penalties — St, 2-4:00; Ir/SA, 3-6:00.
Saves — St (Grace Roeske) 4-3-x—7 and (Maya Hanlon) x-x-5—5; Ir/SA (Jennifer Rupp) 19-17-10—46.
Stillwater 4, Rochester Lourdes 0
At Rochester, even after its longest road trip of the season, the Ponies started fast with two first-period goals on the way to a 4-0 nonconference victory over Rochester Lourdes on Saturday, Jan. 11 at Graham Arena Complex.
“The girls were ready to play,” Ponies coach Mira Jalosuo said. “The girls made zero excuses and were ready right away. I was very pleased with how they came out.”
Sophie Cronk finished with 22 saves to earn her third shutout of the season for the Ponies, who held a 44-22 advantage in shots on goal.
“Our goaltending has been outstanding the past couple of games and we’re feeling very confident with the goalies we have,” Jalosuo said.
Three of Stillwater’s goals came on the power play, which has been steadily improving the coach suggested.
Kylie Ligday opened the scoring for the Ponies at 12:37 of the first period and Morgan Wohlers followed with a power play goal less than two minutes later to provide a 2-0 lead.
Then in the second, Lexie Ligday scored on the power play at 7:41 and Haley Eder-Zdechlik added a power play goal at 10:26 for a four-goal cushion.
“Obviously our power play is getting better,” Jalosuo said. “We’re about 20 percent right now, but we started at 13 percent so that’s a step in the right direction. Our (penalty kill) is still working very well, we’re at 94 percent so that’s very good. We all know when the games matter the special teams are when you have to be able to shut teams down and score on the power play.”
Stillwater 2 2 0 — 4
Rochester Lourdes 0 0 0 — 0
First period — 1. St, Kylie Ligday (Josie St. Martin) 12:37; 2. St, Morgan Wohlers (unassisted) pp, 14:19.
Second period — 3. St, Lexie Ligday (Lauren Einan) pp, 7:41; 4. St, Haley Eder-Zdechlik (Wohlers, Ligday) pp, 10:26.
Third period — No scoring.
Penalties — St, 5-10:00; RL, 8-16:00.
Saves — St (Sophie Cronk) 3-11-8—22; RL (Corrin Hanson) 13-14-13—40.
Stillwater 9, Park 1
Lexi Huber recorded a hat trick to help boost the Ponies to a 9-1 conference victory over Park on Thursday, Jan. 9 at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center.
Huber also provided two assists as part of a balanced effort for Stillwater, which received at least one goal from six different players and a had a total of 11 collect at least one point.
“It shows how deep we are,” Ponies coach Mira Jalosuo said. “We have three lines and every single one can score. That makes me very confident. I have nine top forwards and six top defensemen and I know every single one of these kids is going to bring their A game.”
Alaina Tanski started the scoring with a short-handed goal while Lauren Einan, Huber and Sydney Schuster added a goal each in the first period to build a 4-0 lead for the Ponies.
“The past two weeks we have been focusing on quick starts,” Jalosuo said. “I didn’t think we were doing that during the holiday tournament, but now we’re getting going and that is very cool to see.”
The Wolfpack scored early in the second period, but Meredith Parry answered with a short-handed tally midway through the period and the Ponies tacked in four more goals in the third, including two by Huber, to pull away.
Stillwater has outscored Park 17-3 in their two games this season.
Park 0 1 0 — 1
Stillwater 4 1 4 — 9
First period — 1. St, Alaina Tanski (Lexi Huber) sh, 2:16; 2. St, Lauren Einan (Sophie Schuster, Huber) 8:25; 3. Huber (Haley Eder-Zdechlik) 10:45; 4. St, Sydney Schuster (Einan, Eder-Zdechlik) pp, 13:12.
Second period — 1. Par, Adie Steinke (Maddy Bloedel) :07; 5. St, Meredith Parry (Kylie Ligday, Sydney Johnson) sh, 9:39.
Third period — 6. St, Huber (unassisted) 9:44; 7. St, Einan (Eder-Zdechlik, Sy. Schuster) pp, 10:09; 8. St, Huber (Ky. Ligday, Josie St. Martin) 12:30; 9. St, Eder-Zdechlik (Einan, Lexie Ligday) 15:40.
Penalties — Par, 7-14:00; St, 7-14:00.
Saves — Par (Jocelyn Veary) 12-11-6—29 and Tori Stepka x-x-3—3; St (Grace Roeske) 2-3-0—5.
