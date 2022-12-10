The Stillwater girls hockey team continued to have its way with Suburban East Conference opponents, knocking off Woodbury and Park in the past week.

The Ponies (5-0 SEC, 5-2) defeated Woodbury 8-1 on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center. Stillwater has now outscored its five conference opponents by a combined 31-3.

