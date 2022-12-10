The Stillwater girls hockey team continued to have its way with Suburban East Conference opponents, knocking off Woodbury and Park in the past week.
The Ponies (5-0 SEC, 5-2) defeated Woodbury 8-1 on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center. Stillwater has now outscored its five conference opponents by a combined 31-3.
Josie St. Martin scored two goals to help lead a balanced attack for the Ponies, who jumped in front quickly with a five-goal opening period.
Ten different players collected at least one point, with Myah Krueger, Brooke Nelson, Josie Lang, Hunter Reardon, Addison Finn and Ashlyn Hoff contributing a goal each.
Woodbury 0 1 0 — 1
Stillwater 5 1 2 — 8
First period — 1. St, Addison Finn (Josie Lang, Kylie Ligday) 3:11; 2. St, Myah Krueger (unassisted) sh, 5:55; 3. St, Josie St. Martin (unassisted) pp, 8:40; 4. St, Ashlyn Hoff (Olivia DeJarnett, Alexa March) 9:17; 5. St, Brooke Nelson (Krueger) 12:36.
Second period — 6. St, Lang (Nelson, St. Martin) pp, 4:41; 1. Wo, Paige Fasching (Brooke Gnetz) 6:42.
Third period — 7. St, Hunter Reardon (Hoff, DeJarnett) 5:20; 8. St, St. Martin (Lang) 10:00.
Penalties — Wo, 5-10:00; St, 5-10:00.
Saves — Wo (Tulie Boughan) 4-4-x—8 and (Gracie Ambright) x-1-13—14; St (Lily Timmons) 11-10-3—24.
Stillwater 6, Park 1
At Cottage Grove, six different players found the back of the net as the Ponies cruised to a 6-1 conference victory over Park on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Cottage Grove Ice Arena.
Avery Braunshausen opened the scoring just a minute into the first period to lead the charge for Stillwater, which also received a goal each from Brooke Nelson, Josie St. Martin, Kylie Ligday, Josie Lang and Addison Finn.
Stillwater 2 2 2 — 6
Park 0 1 0 — 1
First period — 1. St, Avery Braunshausen (Alexa March, Olivia DeJarnett) pp, :59; 2. St, Brooke Nelson (Josie Lang, Myah Krueger) 10:12.
Second period — 1. Par, Molly Villas (Alaina Post, Sam Miller) pp, 1:11; 3. St, Josie St. Martin (Addison Finn) 2:31; 4. St, Kylie Ligday (March, Ashlyn Hoff) 14:03.
Third period — 5. St, Lang (Ligday, Josie St. Martin) pp, 5:16; 6. St, Addison Finn (Lang, Braunshausen) 9:43.
Penalties — St, 7-14:00; Par, 7-14:00.
Saves — St (Maya Hanlon) 3-4-3—10; Par (Tori Stepka) 18-17-18—53.
