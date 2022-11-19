ST. PAUL — The Stillwater girls hockey team is off to a strong start in the Suburban East Conference after blanking Cretin-Derham Hall 6-0 on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Charles M. Schulz - Highland Arena.
It was the second SEC victory to start the season for the Ponies, who also defeated Forest Lake in their season opener before falling to section rival Hill-Murray the following night.
Stillwater (2-0 SEC, 2-1) scored twice in the last two minutes of the opening period against Cretin-Derham Hall (0-2, 0-2) to take control of that game.
Myah Krueger, Josie Lang and Avery Braunshausen scored a goal each as Stillwater carried a 3-0 lead into the first intermission.
Addison Finn extended the lead with a goal late in the second period before Lang and Krueger each delivered their second goals of the game in the first two minutes of the third period.
Josie St. Martin supplied three assists for the Ponies, who held a 30-8 advantage in shots on goal. Kylie Ligday also contributed two assists while Lily Timmons and Maya Hanlon each turned away four shots in the combined shutout.
Stillwater 3 1 2 — 6
Cretin-Derham Hall 0 0 0 — 0
First period — 1. St, Myah Krueger (Josie St. Martin) 10:24; 2. St, Josie Lang (Addison Finn) 15:15; 3. St, Avery Braunshausen (Hunter Reardon) 16:45.
Second period — 4. St, Finn (St. Martin, Krueger) 14:42.
Third period — 5. St, Lang (Kylie Ligday, St. Martin) :25; 6. St, Krueger (Ligday, Lang) pp, 1:25.
Penalties — St, 1-2:00; C-DH, 3-6:00.
Saves — St (Lily Timmons) 2-2-x—4 and (Maya Hanlon) x-x-4—4; C-DH (Grace Kemp) 8-9-7—24.
Hill-Murray 3, Stillwater 0
At Maplewood, scoreless through two periods, it was the seventh-ranked Pioneers that finally broke through in the third on the way to a 3-0 nonconference victory over sixth-ranked Stillwater in a nonconference game on Friday, Nov. 11 at Aldrich Arena.
It was Jessica Dochniak to provided the game-winner for Hill-Murray less than three minutes into the third period on an assist from Ella Topp.
The Pioneers then pulled away with empty-net goals by Chloe Boreen and Shae Steinmett in the final two minutes.
Lily Timmons finished with 31 saves for the Ponies, who racked up nine penalties in the game, while Grace Zhan made 22 stops to notch the shutout for Hill-Murray.
Stillwater 0 0 0 — 0
Hill-Murray 0 0 3 — 3
First period — No scoring.
Second period — No scoring.
Third period — 1. H-M, Jessica Dochniak (Ella Topp) 2:25; 2. H-M, Chloe Boreen (unassisted), sh, en, 15:37; 3. H-M, Shae Steinnett (Josie Skoogman, Boreen) en, 16:43.
Penalties — St, 9-18:00; H-M, 6-12:00.
Saves — St (Lily Timmons) 7-11-13—31; H-M (Grace Zhan) 9-5-8—22.
Stillwater 7, Forest Lake 1
Josie St. Martin delivered four goals to help send the Ponies to a comfortable 7-1 conference victory over Forest Lake in the season opener on Thursday, Nov. 10 at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center.
Addison Finn and St. Martin struck for Stillwater in the first period to build a 2-0 lead and the Ponies pulled away with three more goals in the second.
The Ponies scored three times in the last four minutes of the second period, sandwiched around Forest Lake’s lone goal from Samantha Pool. Josie Lang scored at 13:04 and St. Martin notched her second goal just eight seconds later for a 4-0 lead.
After Pool scored for Forest Lake, St. Martin registered her hat trick with just 21 seconds remaining in the period.
Avery Braunshausen and St. Martin padded Stillwater’s lead with a goal each in the third.
Lily Timmons finished with 10 saves for the Ponies, who outshot Forest Lake 38-11 in the game.
Forest Lake 0 1 0 — 1
Stillwater 2 3 2 — 7
First period — 1. St, Addison Finn (unassisted) 2:59; 2. St, Josie St. Martin (Finn, Kylie Ligday) pp, 14:42.
Second period — 3. St, Josie Lang (Ligday, Myah Krueger) pp, 13:04; 4. St, St. Martin (Finn, Avery Braunshausen) 13:12; 1. FL, Samantha Pool (Hailey Stanius) pp, 15:50; 5. St, St. Martin (Braunshausen, Ligday) 16:39.
Third period — 6. St, Braunshausen (Ann McGlynn, Olivia DeJarnett) 6:20; 7. St, St. Martin (Lang) 7:16.
Penalties — FL, 3-6:00; St, 6-12:00.
Saves — FL (Taylor Thompson) 10-8-13—31; St (Lily Timmons) 2-4-4—10.
