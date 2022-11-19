ST. PAUL — The Stillwater girls hockey team is off to a strong start in the Suburban East Conference after blanking Cretin-Derham Hall 6-0 on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Charles M. Schulz - Highland Arena.

It was the second SEC victory to start the season for the Ponies, who also defeated Forest Lake in their season opener before falling to section rival Hill-Murray the following night.

