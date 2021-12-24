Stillwater’s winless streak hit three games after falling to Mounds View 2-1 in a Suburban East Conference girls hockey game on Saturday, Dec. 18 at the Schwan Super Rink.

The Ponies trailed 2-0 before Myah Krueger’s goal at 10:49 in the third period. Stillwater (4-1-2 SEC, 5-4-2) was unable to even the score despite outshooting the Mustangs 15-0 in the third period and 38-13 in the game.

Abby Norlinger finished with 37 saves for the Mustangs (4-3, 7-5).

• Reigning Class AA state champion Edina skated past the Ponies 4-0 in a nonconference game on Thursday, Dec. 16 at the SCVRC.

Stillwater 0 0 1 — 1

Mounds View 0 1 1 — 2

First period — No scoring.

Second period — 1. MV, Maddie Tinkle (Jessica Sprague) pp, 9:06.

Third period — 2. MV, Kyra Chervany (Tinkle) 6:02; 1. St, Myah Krueger (Josie Lang, Josie St. Martin) 10:49.

Penalties — St, 3-6:00; MV, 3-6:00.

Saves — St (Maya Hanlon) 3-8-0—11; MV (Abby Norlinger) 14-9-14—37.

Edina 2 2 0 — 4

Stillwater 0 0 0 — 0

First period — 1. Ed, Lorelai Nelson (Ellie Chapman, Tori Anderson) pp, 3:50; 2. Ed, Whitney Horton (Lauren Zawoyski, Chapman) 9:06.

Second period — 3. Ed, Chapman (Zawoyski) sh, 8:00; 4. Ed, Horton (Chapman) 15:29.

Third period — No scoring.

Penalties — Ed, 6-12:00; St, 4-8:00.

Saves — Ed (Uma Corniea) 8-6-14—28; St (Lily Timmons) 10-5-10—25.

