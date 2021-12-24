Stillwater’s winless streak hit three games after falling to Mounds View 2-1 in a Suburban East Conference girls hockey game on Saturday, Dec. 18 at the Schwan Super Rink.
The Ponies trailed 2-0 before Myah Krueger’s goal at 10:49 in the third period. Stillwater (4-1-2 SEC, 5-4-2) was unable to even the score despite outshooting the Mustangs 15-0 in the third period and 38-13 in the game.
Abby Norlinger finished with 37 saves for the Mustangs (4-3, 7-5).
• Reigning Class AA state champion Edina skated past the Ponies 4-0 in a nonconference game on Thursday, Dec. 16 at the SCVRC.
Stillwater 0 0 1 — 1
Mounds View 0 1 1 — 2
First period — No scoring.
Second period — 1. MV, Maddie Tinkle (Jessica Sprague) pp, 9:06.
Third period — 2. MV, Kyra Chervany (Tinkle) 6:02; 1. St, Myah Krueger (Josie Lang, Josie St. Martin) 10:49.
Penalties — St, 3-6:00; MV, 3-6:00.
Saves — St (Maya Hanlon) 3-8-0—11; MV (Abby Norlinger) 14-9-14—37.
Edina 2 2 0 — 4
Stillwater 0 0 0 — 0
First period — 1. Ed, Lorelai Nelson (Ellie Chapman, Tori Anderson) pp, 3:50; 2. Ed, Whitney Horton (Lauren Zawoyski, Chapman) 9:06.
Second period — 3. Ed, Chapman (Zawoyski) sh, 8:00; 4. Ed, Horton (Chapman) 15:29.
Third period — No scoring.
Penalties — Ed, 6-12:00; St, 4-8:00.
Saves — Ed (Uma Corniea) 8-6-14—28; St (Lily Timmons) 10-5-10—25.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.