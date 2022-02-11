HOPKINS — Suzy Higuchi scored twice for Blake during a three-goal second period to help send the Bears to a 5-3 nonconference girls hockey victory over Stillwater on Tuesday, Feb. 8 at Blake Ice Arena.
It was the second straight loss for the Ponies (13-10-2) to close out the regular season after their Suburban East Conference clinching victory over Roseville on Jan. 29.
Stillwater also dropped a 2-0 nonconference decision at Holy Family on Feb. 5.
Addy Finn scored three minutes into the second period as Stillwater pulled even at 2-all, but the 12th-ranked Bears (14-10) responded with back-to-back goals by Higuchi and received another from Malika Chebacio at 10:19 to build a 5-2 advantage.
The Ponies were outscored despite outshooting Blake 17-3 in the second period.
Josie St. Martin added a power play goal for the Ponies in the final minute of the third period.
After falling behind 1-0 in the first, Stillwater’s Sydney Johnson scored midway through the period on assists by Sydney Schuster and Finn to even the score.
Blake, which is coached by former Ponies standout Kristi King, scored about a minute after Johnson’s tally to carry a 2-1 lead into the second.
Molly Haag finished with 33 saves for the Bears.
The Ponies finished the regular season with seven consecutive victories against conference opponents, but will also carry a four-game losing streak against nonconference foes into the section tournament.
Stillwater received the No. 2 seed in Section 4AA and will face seventh-seeded North St. Paul/Tartan in the quarterfinals on Saturday, Feb. 12 at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center. Game time is 8 p.m. The winner will face either second-seeded Hill-Murray or sixth-seeded Woodbury in the semifinals at Aldrich Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m.
Gentry Academy received the top seed.
The section finals will also be held at Aldrich Arena on Thursday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m.
Stillwater 1 1 1 — 3
Blake 2 3 0 — 5
First period — 1. Bl, Katie Libert (Ani Fagley, Julia Jung) 6:48; 1. St, Sydney Johnson (Sydney Schuster, Addy Finn) 9:35; 2. Bl, Sam Broz (unassisted) 10:48.
Second period — 2. St, Finn (Josie St. Martin) 3:08; 3. Bl, Suzy Higuchi (Fagley) 3:53; 4. Bl, Higuchi (Malika Chebacio, Broz) 8:56; 5. Bl, Chebacio (Broz) 10:19.
Third period — 3. St, St. Martin (Finn, Josie Lang) pp, 16:35.
Penalties — St, 1-2:00; Bl, 3-6:00.
Saves — St (Lily Timmons) 7-0-4—11; Bl (Molly Haag) 11-16-6—33.
Holy Family 2, Stillwater 0
At Victoria, third-ranked Holy Family blanked the Ponies 2-0 in a nonconference game on Saturday, Feb. 5 at Victoria Ice Arena.
It was the second time the teams have squared off this season. The Fire also defeated Stillwater 4-3 in a holiday tourney on Dec. 30.
After a scoreless opening period, Olivia Paidosh scored midway through the second for Holy Family (20-4-1). Shae Messner added a power play goal less than two minutes into the third to provide the final margin.
Sedona Blair finished with 34 saves to earn her fourth shutout of the season.
Stillwater 0 0 0 — 0
Holy Family 0 1 1 — 2
First period — No scoring.
Second period — 1. HF, Olivia Paidosh (Maddie Kaiser, Kayla Woytcke) 7:20.
Third period — 2. HF, Shae Messner (Kaiser, Libby Kamp) pp, 1:47.
Penalties — St, 3-6:00; HF, 5-10:00.
Saves — St (Lily Timmons) 14-14-4—32; HF (Sedona Blair) 8-11-15—34.
