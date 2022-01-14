COTTAGE GROVE — Myah Krueger provided a hat trick and 13 Stillwater players collected at least one point as the Ponies cruised to a 12-2 Suburban East Conference girls hockey victory over Park on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at Cottage Grove Ice Arena.
It was the third victory in a row for the Ponies (6-1-2 SEC, 8-6-2), who lead Cretin-Derham Hall (6-1-1, 11-4-2) by one point in the South Division of the conference standings. Roseville (9-0-1, 12-7-2) holds a nine-point lead over Mounds View (5-5, 10-8) in the North Division standings.
Josie St. Martin opened the scoring for Stillwater with a short-handed goal in the first and scored later in the period to provide a 6-0 lead. Sydney Schuster, Brooke Nelson, Krueger and Josie Lang also netted a goal each in the first period.
Krueger also scored four minutes into the second period and completed the hat trick midway through the third.
Schuster and Addy Finn joined St. Martin with two goals apiece for the Ponies.
Maya Hanlon finished with nine saves in goal for Stillwater, which held a 58-11 advantage in shots on goal.
Stillwater 6 4 2 — 12
Park 1 1 0 — 2
First period — 1. St, Josie St. Martin (Kylie Ligday) sh, 4:12; 2. St, Sydney Schuster (Hunter Reardon) 5:31; 3. St, Brooke Nelson (Sydney Scheel, Myah Krueger) 6:20; 4. St, Krueger (Ligday) 9:33; 5. St, St. Martin (Alexa March) 10:23; 1. Par, Natalie Post (unassisted) 10:51; 6. St, Josie Lang (Ashlyn Hoff) 11:38.
Second period — 7. St, Krueger (Hoff, Nelson) 4:17; 8. St, Reardon (unassisted) 5:13; 2. Par, Maggie Jensen (unassisted) 6:25; 9. St, Addy Finn (St. Martin, Lang) pp, 9:29; 10. St, Finn (Scheel, March) 16:49.
Third period — 11. St, Krueger (Nelson) 7:43; 12. St, Schuster (Veda Roeske, Grace Cheney) 8:20.
Penalties — St, 2-4:00; Par, 1-2:00.
Saves — St (Maya Hanlon) 3-6-0—9; Par (Tori Stepka) 16-5-x—21 and (Aubree Laska) x-8-17—25.
