MINNETONKA — After just four games, the Stillwater girls hockey team has already witnessed some ups and downs while winning two games comfortably and falling short in two other highly regarded teams.
The latest for the seventh-ranked Ponies (2-0 SEC, 2-2) was a 5-0 setback at No. 2-ranked Minnetonka on Saturday, Nov. 19 at Pagel Ice Arena. Stillwater’s other loss came against sixth-ranked Hill-Murray on Nov. 11, sandwiched around a season-opening 7-1 victory over Forest Lake and a 6-0 victory over another Suburban East Conference opponent Cretin-Derham Hall on Nov. 15.
“I wish we had won one of those two games against Hill or Tonka, but it’s given me a good baseline of where we are at and where we need to grow,” Ponies coach Annie Cashman said.
The Skippers (3-1), whose only setback was a 4-3 loss against top-ranked Andover, used a four-goal second period to take control against Stillwater.
It turned into the Ava Lindsay Show as the Minnetonka senior and University of Minnesota recruit scored all five goals. Grace Sadura and Lindzi Avar each supplied three assists.
Linday scored at 9:48 of the opening period before pouring it on with four goals in the second period, with two coming on the power play.
Stillwater committed eight penalties for 24 minutes and the Skippers took advantage, although Minnetonka also spent 18 minutes in the penalty box.
“We were right there for most of the game and unfortunately our lack of discipline at the wrong times came up to bite us,” Cashman said. “We have played two top-five teams and have taken 17 penalties, that won’t win you many hockey games.”
The Ponies have also been dealing with illness that has impacted practice and the ability to keep pace with some of the top teams in the state.
“The influenza ripped through our team last week and we still showed up and put up a very good fight,” Cashman said. “I was proud of the fact that they never quit and battled in both games towards the end. Hopefully, the illness bug is behind us and we can keep moving forward.”
The Skippers held a 29-24 advantage over Stillwater in shots on goal, with goaltender Layla Hemp recording her second shutout in three games to start the season.
Stillwater has scored a combined 13 goals in the victories and been shut out in both losses. Cashman expects fewer of the scoring droughts going forward.
“It’s really fun to watch our team move the puck and play with a little edge,” Cashman said. “They are very skilled from the net out. I get a front row seat in practice and a lot of the time I feel like it’s must-see TV.”
The Ponies entered the season with high expectations under their new head coach and nothing that has occurred to date has deterred those beliefs behind a strong returning cast.
“I think they are talented, fun and not afraid to go through a little bit of pain to get there,” Cashman said. “If we can continue to work on our discipline and find just a little more resiliency when the chips are down, I think we will be right where we want to be.
“I have been grateful for our captains Avery Braunshausen and Kylie Ligday who have done a tremendous job buying in. Also, Josie St. Martin, Josie Lang, Myah Krueger, Brooke Nelson and Lily Timmons have done a great job following their lead, given the very important roles they play on the ice and how they lead as well.”
Stillwater 0 0 0 — 0
Minnetonka 1 4 0 — 5
First period — 1. Min, Ava Lindsay (Grace Sadura, Kendra Distad) 9:48.
