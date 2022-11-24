MINNETONKA — After just four games, the Stillwater girls hockey team has already witnessed some ups and downs while winning two games comfortably and falling short in two other highly regarded teams.

The latest for the seventh-ranked Ponies (2-0 SEC, 2-2) was a 5-0 setback at No. 2-ranked Minnetonka on Saturday, Nov. 19 at Pagel Ice Arena. Stillwater’s other loss came against sixth-ranked Hill-Murray on Nov. 11, sandwiched around a season-opening 7-1 victory over Forest Lake and a 6-0 victory over another Suburban East Conference opponent Cretin-Derham Hall on Nov. 15.

