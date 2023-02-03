WHITE BEAR TOWNSHIP — With temperatures hovering around zero, Stillwater’s production on the ice created a warm and fuzzy feeling for the Ponies as they cruised to an 8-3 Suburban East Conference victory over White Bear Lake as part of the Hockey Day Minnesota festivities on Saturday, Jan. 28 at Polar Lakes Park.

It was an enjoyable and impressive showing in front of a state-wide audience on Bally Sports North as the Ponies put the finishing touches on an undefeated league title — becoming the first SEC team to do so since Forest Lake in 2019.

Tags

Load comments