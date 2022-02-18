MAPLEWOOD — Two teams that met in the section finals a year ago, it was Hill-Murray that pulled out a 4-3 overtime victory this time around while upending Stillwater in the Section 4AA semifinals on Tuesday, Feb. 15 at Aldrich Arena.
The third-seeded Pioneers advanced to face top-seeded Gentry Academy, a 4-1 semifinal winner over Roseville, in the section finals on Thursday, Feb. 17 at Aldrich Arena. Gentry Academy (21-6) was the state runner-up in Class A a year ago, but added to Section 4AA this season. Hill-Murray (18-8-1), meanwhile, is seeking its eighth trip to state in the last 10 seasons.
Stillwater, which defeated Hill-Murray 2-1 in the season opener on Nov. 12, finished its season with a 14-11-2 record.
“It was the same thing the last time we played them but we ended up winning by a goal,” Ponies coach Mira Jalosuo said. “This time they ended up winning by a goal. Everyone was disappointed. I thought we had a good chance to make it to state. We had five seniors and it was their last high school game, so it’s never fun to end the season — especially against Hill-Murray, which is our best rivalry.
“It’s heart-breaking for the seniors that were able to make it to state last year and we were not able to accomplish our goal. The conference championship was the third one in a row, so that’s nice that at least we were able to win one of the three championships we were chasing.”
The Ponies never led against Hill-Murray, but answered the call each time after falling behind in regulation.
Ellah Hause delivered the game-winner at 6:55 of the overtime period.
Chloe Boreen, who assisted on Hause’s overtime goal, started the scoring for the Pioneers early in the opening period. Josie Lang answered on the power play for the Ponies to even the score, but Kristin Kaufman scored with two Ponies in the penalty box a few minutes later to provide a 2-1 advantage.
“That might have been the game-changer for us right there,” Jalosuo said.
Brooke Nelson struck in the opening minute of the second period as Stillwater pulled even again, but Jessica Dochniak again gave the Pioneers the upper hand at 3-2 with a goal at 6:27 of the period.
Josie St. Martin tied the game a few minutes later and it remained tied until Hause’s deciding tally in overtime.
“We were down, but I was very calm,” Jalosuo said. “I know that the girls usually play well under pressure and we have been down before.”
The Pioneers outshot Stillwater 31-19, including 7-2 in overtime.
“They definitely had more opportunities there in the overtime,” Jalosuo said. “Five-on-five in the first three periods we were pretty even, but in the overtime they had more opportunities than we did.”
Hill-Murray 2 1 0 1 — 4
Stillwater 1 2 0 0 — 3
First period — 1. H-M, Chloe Boreen (unassisted) 2:00; 1. St, Josie Lang (Kylie Ligday) pp, 7:00; 2. H-M, Kristin Kaufman (Ellah Hause) pp, 9:00.
Second period — 2. St, Brooke Nelson (Ligday, Lang) :55; 3. H-M, Jessica Dochniak (Shae Stinnett, Boreen) 6:27; 3. St, Josie St. Martin (Nelson) 12:24.
Third period — No scoring.
Overtime — 4. H-M, Hause (Boreen) 6:55.
Penalties — H-M, 1-2:00; St, 2-4:00.
Saves — H-M (Grace Zhan) 4-5-5-2—16; St (Lily Timmons) 6-6-9-6—27.
Stillwater 5, N. St. Paul/Tartan 0
Addy Finn recorded a hat trick and Lily Timmons added a shutout as Stillwater was strong on both ends of the ice in a 5-0 victory over North St. Paul/Tartan in the Section 4AA quarterfinals on Saturday, Feb. 12 at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center.
Finn started the scoring for the Ponies in the opening period before Josie St. Martin and Myah Krueger added goals to build a 3-0 lead. Finn scored again in the second and third as Stillwater pulled away.
Lily Timmons finished with 14 saves to earn her third shutout of the season.
“Getting a shutout was huge in that game,” Jalosuo said. “They’re a decent team and if you can keep them off the scoreboard it’s a good day. Scoring five goals was also a nice confidence booster for our players.”
NSP/Tartan 0 0 0 — 0
Stillwater 3 1 1 — 5
First period — 1. St, Addy Finn (Sydney Schuster) 7:11; 2. St, Josie St. Martin (Myah Krueger, Brooke Nelson) 12:19; 3. St, Krueger (St. Martin, Josie Lang) pp, 15:54.
Second period — 4. St, Finn (Kylie Ligday, St. Martin) pp, 13:53.
Third period — 5. St, Finn (Lang, Krueger) 11:45.
Penalties — NSP/Tar, 4-8:00; St, 5-10:00.
Saves — NSP/Tar (Nicole James) 9-14-10—33; St (Lily Timmons) 4-3-7—14.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com
