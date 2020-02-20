MAPLEWOOD — Seeking its first section title in more than a decade, the Stillwater girls hockey team was unable to prevent Hill-Murray from returning to state after a one-year hiatus.
The top-seeded Pioneers scored two goals in the opening period and held off Stillwater for a 3-1 victory in the Section 4AA championship game on Friday, Feb. 14 at Aldrich Arena.
Hill-Murray (18-9-1) had its run of six straight section titles snapped a year ago, the Pioneers returned to state for the seventh time in eight seasons. Hill-Murray received the No. 5 seed and was scheduled to race Maple Grove in the state quarterfinals on Thursday, Feb. 20.
The Ponies, who finished the season with a 21-6-1 record, overcame a sluggish start against Hill-Murray, but were unable to make up ground on the scoreboard against a team that shut out Woodbury 1-0 in the section semifinals.
Alex Belde converted on a two-on-one at 3:24 of the opening period, scoring on Hill-Murray’s first chance of the game.
The Pioneers extended their lead to 2-0 at 14:10 of the period on a goal from Nina Steigauf that was assisted by Belde.
“We were nervous and hesitant and not doing our system,” Ponies coach Mira Jalosuo said. “That’s basically how they ended up getting the 2-0 lead.”
Stillwater played a stronger second period, but the gap deficit widened for the Ponies as Belde delivered her second goal on an assist from Steigauf at 8:15 for a three-goal cushion.
“The first intermission was the turning point,” Jalosuo said. “We talked about the system and how we we’re supposed to play and they agreed we were not. Once the puck dropped in the second period we were ready, but it was 17 minutes too late.
“The second period was even and the third period we were better than them, but at that point it was too late.”
Stillwater received the boost it was looking for early in the third period as Morgan Wohlers scored at 2:47 to pull within 3-1.
“I felt like we had a chance between the second and third period,” Jalosuo said. “We talked about winning five-minute games. We broke the third period into three different periods and we won the first five-minute period. In the second one and the last seven minutes I felt like we had chances. The girls battled and we had our chances, but it just didn’t go our way.”
The Pioneers outshot Stillwater 26-19. Sophie Cronk finished with 23 saves for the Ponies.
Hill-Murray defeated the Ponies 6-1 to open the season, but Stillwater made strides all season under a new coaching staff on the way to capturing the program’s first conference title since 2006.
The Ponies were a different team than the one that squared off against Hill-Murray on Nov. 9.
“We have been very good all season doing our forecheck and d-zone coverage so I didn’t feel like we had to change anything,” Jalosuo said. “That was the game plan, to play our style of hockey.”
Stillwater was chasing its first trip to state since winning the second of its state championships in 2009. This was also the team’s first appearance in the section finals since 2014, so the players could appreciate the many successes despite falling one game shy of the state tournament.
“The girls feel extremely proud,” Jalosuo said. “They haven’t been playing in the section finals in multiple years and I think we had an opportunity to make it to state.
“Stillwater hasn’t won a conference title since 2006, so it took 14 years to get the conference title back. The girls feel like they accomplished a lot of things this season and we’re definitely going in the right direction.”
The coach credited the seven-member senior class for the team’s surge this season. The Ponies nearly doubled their win total from a year ago.
“The leadership from the senior class was unbelievable,” Jalosuo said. “They were truly leading the team on the ice and off the ice. The senior leadership, they did a very nice job and they took the younger players under their wings and making sure they are comfortable playing at the varsity level this season.”
Stillwater 0 0 1 — 1
Hill-Murray 2 1 0 — 3
First period — 1. H-M, Alex Belde (Nina Steigauf, Allie Franco) 3:24; 2. H-M, Steigauf (Belde) 14:10.
Second period — 3. H-M, Belde (Steigauf) 8:15.
Third period — 1. St, Morgan Wohlers (unassisted) 2:47.
Penalties — St, ; H-M, .
Saves — St (Sophie Cronk) 6-8-9—23; H-M (Rachel Kennedy) 4-9-5—18.
