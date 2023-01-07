Unable to build on its strong start, the Stillwater girls hockey team fell to No. 2-ranked Gentry Academy 5-3 in the final round of the Breck Holiday Tournament on Thursday, Dec. 29 at Anderson Ice Arena.

The ninth-ranked Ponies (9-0 SEC, 11-4) opened the tournament with victories over Breck and Blake before falling to the Stars (12-1) in the finale.

