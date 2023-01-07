Unable to build on its strong start, the Stillwater girls hockey team fell to No. 2-ranked Gentry Academy 5-3 in the final round of the Breck Holiday Tournament on Thursday, Dec. 29 at Anderson Ice Arena.
The ninth-ranked Ponies (9-0 SEC, 11-4) opened the tournament with victories over Breck and Blake before falling to the Stars (12-1) in the finale.
Brooke Nelson scored twice just a minute apart midway through the first period to give the Ponies a 2-0 lead against Gentry Academy, but the Stars stormed back with three straight goals in the second period and another from Cara Sajevic two minutes into the third to provide a 4-2 advantage.
Alexa March pulled the Ponies within 4-3 with a goal at 8:23 of the third period, but Sajevic completed her hat trick with a final tally with three minutes remaining to provide a two-goal cushion.
It was the third straight hat trick for Sajevic against Stillwater over the past two seasons. The senior scored seven goals in Gentry Academy’s two victories over the Ponies a year ago.
This marked the eighth straight victory for the Stars, whose only loss this season was a 10-7 setback at Warroad on Dec. 3.
Stillwater, which had its six-game winning streak snapped, was scheduled to face Edina in a nonconference game on Jan. 3, but that was postponed due to a winter storm. The Ponies are scheduled to host White Bear Lake in a Suburban East Conference game on Saturday, Jan. 7.
• The Stillwater boys hockey team was scheduled to host Cloquet-Esko-Carlton in a nonconference game on Jan. 3, but that game was also postponed. The Ponies (3-0 SEC, 6-1) have not played since defeating Mahtomedi on Dec. 20, a gap of more than two weeks between games before traveling Cretin-Derham Hall (3-0, 8-4) for a key SEC game on Thursday, Jan. 7.
Stillwater 2 0 1 — 3
Gentry Academy 0 3 2 — 5
First period — 1. St, Brooke Nelson (Ashlyn Hoff) 8:46; 2. St, Nelson (Hunter Reardon) 9:44.
Second period — 1. GA, Maiah Aanenson (Haley Gray, JuliAnna Gazdik) 3:22; 2. GA, Grace Delmonico (Gazdik, Rachel Agerter) pp, 4:54; 3. GA, Cara Sajevic (Delmonico) 10:56.
Third period — 4. GA, Sajevic (Gazdik) pp, 1:59; 3. St, Alexa March (Kylie Ligday) 8:23; 5. GA, Sajevic (Delmonico) sh, 14:01.
Penalties — St, 3-6:00; GA, 4-16:00.
Saves — St (Lily Timmons) 7-12-10—29; GA (Zoe Laming) 8-7-9—24.
