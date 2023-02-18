MAPLEWOOD — The Stillwater girls hockey team was unable to solve the Gentry Academy puzzle this season, falling to second-seeded Stars 5-1 in the Section 4AA semifinals on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at Aldrich Arena.
It was the third time the Ponies (19-8) lost to Gentry Academy this season.
The Stars (23-2) advanced to face top-seeded Hill-Murray (23-3-1), a 5-0 semifinal winner over East Ridge, in a battle of top-four ranked teams in the state in the section finals on Thursday, Feb. 16 at Aldrich Arena.
Third-seeded Stillwater was hoping for a better result against the Stars after losing to them 5-3 and 5-1 earlier this season and it looked promising after Brooke Nelson scored in the second period to even the score at 1-all.
“All year long our second period has been our worst period,” Ponies coach Annie Cashman said. “We had talked about at some point we have to push back and I thought the second period was one of our best periods all year.”
The Stars, however, scored twice in the first three minutes of third period to pull away.
Cara Sajevic rifled a shot into the upper corner of the net to put Gentry Academy in front 2-1 and Jenessa Gazdik sccored just 46 seconds later to provide a two-goal cushion.
It was the fifth goal of the season in three games against the Ponies for Sajevic, a University of St. Thomas recruit.
“I really felt going into the third period we were going to do what we needed to do to win,” Cashman said. “Unfortunately we lost Sajevic in the high slot and she buried one and that third one was a back-breaker. The girls battled hard, we just faced a really good team.”
Ellie Sarauer opened the scoring for the Stars with less than two minutes remaining in the first period. It was a quick change of momentum with the teams skating 4-on-4, but the Stars took advantage on a breakaway going the other way.
It was a play they would liked to have back, but there was fresh steam for the Ponies after Josie St. Martin slid a pass to Nelson for the tying goal at 9:36 of the second period.
“Brooke has scored a lot of really big goals for us and she delivered again,” Cashman said. “Josie made a great play up the half wall and Brooke buried it.”
Once the Stars created some breathing room in the third, they piled on a with a power play goal at 8:01 and an empty net goal in the final two minutes to extend the lead.
“We got pinned in our D zone twice in three minutes,” Cashman said. “We failed to get the puck out on the second and third goals. Credit to Gentry on their forecheck and their star player scored a big goal. It was a combination of what we didn’t do and what they did do. We were right there, but that was the hardest part about it was that it happened so quick.”
Regardless of when it happens, the final game the season is always tough, the coach suggested. She was pleased with the team’s effort against Gentry Academy and throughout a season that included the team’s fourth straight Suburban East Conference championship.
“They didn’t quit or give up,” said Cashman, who wasn’t named the head coach until just prior to the start of the season after the unexpected resignation of Mira Jalosuo to join the staff at St. Cloud State University.
“I’m really proud of our kids,” Cashman said. “They do a lot of things really well as far as how they are as people and they represent girls hockey really well.
“With COVID you couldn’t really engage with the youth program or community, but the thing I’m most proud about with this group is that they reestablished that connection. We had the U10 team lining the walkways going out to the ice and it was a highlight that these kids and their families are taking time out of their schedule to come cheer them on. They represented themselves really well.”
The coach is also looking forward to more normal offseason and a large junior class hoping to take that next step a year from now.
“I’m looking forward to having a summer to work on individual skills and systems. I feel like I had such great captains and I’m really going to miss them. The senior class from this year is really special and Kylie (Ligday) and Avery (Braunshausen), really from Day 1, jumped in and embraced everything I was trying to do and that’s what you need with a new regime. I’ll never forget them for that. I had a really wonderful people and parents for my first year and we’re really looking forward to the future. The future is bright.”
Stillwater 0 1 0 — 1
Gentry Academy 1 0 4 — 5
First period — 1. GA, Ellie Sarauer (Rachel Agerter, JuliAnna Gazdik) 15:29.
Second period — 1. St, Brooke Nelson (Josie St. Martin) 9:36.
Third period — 2. GA, Cara Sajevic (unassisted) 2:01; 3. GA, Jenessa Gazdik, Haley Gray) 2:47; 4. GA, Riley Reeves (Grace Delmonico) pp, 8:01; 5. GA, Gray (Ju. Gazdik) 15:06.
Penalties — St, 4-8:00; GA, 2-12:00.
Saves — St (Lily Timmons) 6-5-6—17; GA (Zoe Laming) 4-3-7—14.
Stillwater 4, Woodbury 0
Josie St. Martin notched a hat trick and Lily Timmons turned away 22 shots to record the shutout as the Ponies dispatched sixth-seeded Woodbury 4-0 in the Section 4AA quarterfinals on Saturday, Feb. 11 at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center.
Avery Braunshausen delivered the first goal for the Ponies midway through the first period, scoring short-handed on a feed from St. Martin. It was the fourth goal of the season for Braunshausen, a senior captain whose efforts aren’t always so obvious.
“She does so much that doesn’t end up on the scoresheet,” Ponies coach Annie Cashman said.
After scoring two goals and collecting an assist in Stillwater’s first victory over Woodbury (16-9-1) this season, the Royals narrowed their focus on slowing down St. Martin when they met again in Stillwater’s 5-3 win over the Royals on Jan. 17. She was held scoreless, but racked up three assists in that game.
“The second time we played Woodbury it was very clear their game plan was to take her out of the game,” Cashman said. “To put four points against them (on Saturday), Josie had a great game.”
Woodbury 0 0 0 — 0
Stillwater 2 1 1 — 4
First period — 1. St, Avery Braunshausen (Josie St. Martin) sh, 7:57; 2. St, St. Martin (Brooke Nelson, Addison Finn) 10:48.
Second period — 3. St, St. Martin (Nelson, Myah Krueger) 14:50.
Third period — 4. St, St. Martin (Finn) 11:38.
Penalties — Wo, 7-14:00; St, 7-14:00.
Saves — Wo (Alyssa Polanski) 12-4-5—21; St (Lily Timmons) 5-7-10—22.
