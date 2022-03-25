Sophomore Myah Krueger was among a group of five players for the Suburban East Conference champion Stillwater girls hockey team to receive all-conference honors. The Ponies finished the season with a 14-11-2 record overall. (Gazette staff photo by Stuart Groskreutz)
Sophomore Josie Lang was among a group of five players for the Suburban East Conference champion Stillwater girls hockey team to receive all-conference honors. The Ponies finished the season with a 14-11-2 record overall. (Gazette staff photo by Stuart Groskreutz)
Sophomore Myah Krueger was among a group of five players for the Suburban East Conference champion Stillwater girls hockey team to receive all-conference honors. The Ponies finished the season with a 14-11-2 record overall. (Gazette staff photo by Stuart Groskreutz)
Sophomore Josie Lang was among a group of five players for the Suburban East Conference champion Stillwater girls hockey team to receive all-conference honors. The Ponies finished the season with a 14-11-2 record overall. (Gazette staff photo by Stuart Groskreutz)
Leading scorer Josie St. Martin is one of five Ponies to receive All-Suburban East Conference honors for the Stillwater girls hockey team, which finished with a 14-11-2 record after falling to Hill-Murray 4-3 in overtime in the Section 4AA semifinals.
The Ponies finished 11-1-2 in the SEC, placing first in the South Division before defeating North leader Roseville 5-1 in the conference championship game to claim the program’s third consecutive league title.
Sophomores Myah Krueger, Josie Lang, Lily Timmons and junior Kylie Ligday joined St. Martin, a sophomore, in receiving all-conference honors for the Ponies. Sophomores Brooke Nelson and Addison Finn were honorable mention all-conference selections.
St. Martin, who led the Ponies with 28 goals and 19 assists for a team-high 47 points, received honorable mention all-state honors from the Minnesota Girls Hockey Coaches Association.
Finn ranked second for the Ponies with 15 goals and added 10 assists for 25 points. Krueger matched St. Martin with a team-high 19 assists and also added 11 goals for 30 points. Other scoring leaders for Stillwater included Lang (9 goals-17 assists—26 points), Ligday (2-17—19), Nelson (5-9—14), Alexa March (3-10—13) and Sydney Johnson (8-4—12).
Timmons recorded three shutouts and finished with a 2.45 goals against average and a .903 save percentage in goal for the Ponies.
Senior Betsy McGinley was the team’s recipient of the Hobey Baker Character Award, which is presented to a player who displays exceptional sportsmanship and character. Criteria for the Hobey Baker Character Award include integrity, coachability, selflessness and citizenship.
Captains for next year’s team will be announced prior to the start of the 2022-23 season.
Girls hockey
All-Conference: Josie St. Martin, Myah Krueger, Josie Lang, Lily Timmons and Kylie Ligday; All-Conference Honorable Mention: Brooke Nelson and Addison Finn; Minnesota Girls Hockey Coaches Association All-State Honorable Mention: Josie St. Martin; Hobey Baker Character Award: Betsy McGinley; Captains elect: To be determined.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.