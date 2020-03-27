After capturing the program’s first Suburban East Conference championship in more than a decade, the Stillwater girls hockey team placed five players on the all-conference team.
Sophie Cronk, Lauren Einan, Haley Eder-Zdechlik, Alaina Tanski and Sophie Schuster were the All-SEC players honored during the team’s postseason awards banquet on Sunday, Feb. 23.
Lexie Ligday, Josie St. Martin, Morgan Wohlers and Lexi Huber received honorable mention all-conference recognition for the Ponies, who finished with a 21-6-1 record after falling to top-seeded Hill-Murray 3-1 in the finals of the Section 4AA tournament.
Stillwater blanked Forest Lake 5-0 in the regular season finale to capture the team’s first league title since 2006. It was the fourth conference championship overall for the Ponies, whose previous titles came in 1995 and 2003.
Cronk was the team’s primary goaltender down the stretch, finishing with five shutouts and a 2.02 goals against average in 20 games. The junior also boasted a .907 save percentage. The defensive efforts led to a dramatic improvement for the Ponies, who collectively finished with a 3.33 goals against average in 2018-19.
Einan, a senior, led the Ponies with 28 assists to go along with 22 goals for a team-high 50 points. Eder-Zdechlik, also a senior, wasn’t far behind with 23 goals and 21 assists for 44 points.
Huber, a junior, matched Einan with a team-leading 22 goals and also added 13 assists for 35 points.
Wohlers totaled 42 points on 18 goals and 24 assists during her senior season while St. Martin, an eighth-grader, tallied 15 goals and 19 assists for 34 points in her first varsity campaign.
Ligday (3 goals-19 assists—22 points) and Schuster (4-13—17), both seniors, ranked among team leaders in assists.
Tanski, a senior who missed several weeks of the season due to injury, contributed 5 goals and 6 assists for 11 points. She joined Eder-Zdechlik, Einan, Ligday, Schuster and Wohlers in serving as captains.
The cast of seniors helped the Ponies show strong improvement over the past three seasons, including the team’s first trip to the section finals since 2014.
The Ponies went 8-15-3 two years ago and 11-14-2 a year ago, nearly doubling that win total this season.
Senior Meredith Parry was the team’s Hobey Baker Character Award recipient. The Hobey Baker Award is presented to a player who displays exceptional sportsmanship and character. Criteria for the award includes integrity, coachability, selflessness and citizenship.
Captains for next year’s team will be announced prior to the start of the 2020-21 season.
Girls hockey
All-Conference: Sophie Cronk, Lauren Einan, Haley Eder-Zdechlik, Alaina Tanski and Sophie Schuster; All-Conference Honorable Mention: Lexie Ligday, Josie St. Martin, Morgan Wohlers and Lexi Huber; Hobey Baker Character Award: Meredith Parry; Captains elect: To be determined.
