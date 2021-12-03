WOODBURY — Sophomore Addy Finn delivered two first-period goals to help spark Stillwater to a 5-1 Suburban East Conference girls hockey victory over Woodbury on Tuesday, Nov. 30 at Health East Sports Center.
The fourth-ranked Ponies (2-0 SEC, 3-1) have outscored their opponents by a combined 12-2 in two conference games so far this season.
Finn scored on an assist from Alexa March at 5:08 of the opening period and struck again on the power play at 8:31. Stillwater extended its lead quickly in the second, with Josie St. Martin scoring just 32 seconds into the period. Avery Braunshausen added another goal just 11 seconds later to push the lead to 4-0.
The Ponies outshot Woodbury 25-1 in the second period and 54-10 in the game.
Kylie Ligday notched her first goal of the season just 27 seconds into the third period as Stillwater built a five-goal cushion.
Liv Mischacoff eventually scored a power play goal at 5:22 to spoil the shutout bid of Stillwater junior Maya Hanlon, who finished with nine saves in her second start of the season.
Carley Tuman finished with 49 saves for the Royals (0-2, 2-3).
Stillwater 2 2 1 — 5
Woodbury 0 0 1 — 1
First period — 1. St, Addy Finn (Alexa March) 5:08; 2. St, Finn (Brooke Nelson, Myah Krueger) pp, 8:31.
Second period — 3. St, Josie St. Martin (Nelson, Krueger) :32; 4. St, Avery Braunshausen (March) :43.
Third period — 5. St, Kylie Ligday (St. Martin, Josie Lang) :27; 1. Wo, Liv Mischacoff (Paige Fasching, Natalie Meeder) pp, 5:22.
Penalties — St, NA; Wo, NA.
Saves — St (Maya Hanlon) 4-1-4—9; Wo (Carley Tuman) 15-23-11—49.
