ST. PAUL — A harmless looking shot from the blue line less than two minutes into the game turned into the most significant moment of the game as Eastview held off Stillwater for a 1-0 victory in the Class AA state quarterfinals on Saturday, March 27 at the Xcel Energy Center.
The fourth-seeded Ponies (19-3-1) hit two posts in the opening period and applied pressure throughout, but were unable to break Eastview goaltender Angie Lombardi, who finished with 28 saves. It was the first time Stillwater has been held scoreless and the sixth shutout of the season for Lombardi.
“Obviously it was a very even game,” Ponies coach Mira Jalosuo said. “We had 28 shots on net and it was the first time this season we didn’t score a goal. We have been averaging about five goals a game, but that was obviously the key difference that you cannot win a hockey game when you score zero goals.”
Nora Stepan, a junior defenseman, fired a rising shot from the blue line that trickled past Ponies goaltender Lily Timmons and into the net.
It felt like just a matter of time for the Ponies, but the answer never came. Morgan Wohlers drilled a shot off the post with eight minutes remaining in the first and Brooke Nelson clanged another off the post with just over a minute remaining in the period. Stillwater has been prone to sluggish starts this season, but it was an encouraging period despite the one-goal deficit.
“I thought the team came ready to play,” Jalosuo said. “I thought we were in a good spot after the first period. I thought that we were the better team overall.”
Both teams finished with 10 shots on goal in the first period and Stillwater held a 28-24 advantage in the game.
The Ponies outscored their opponents by a combined 51-10 in the second period of games this season, but the surge never occurred against Eastview. It was the sixth win in a row for the Lightning, who have allowed just two goals combined in their last four games. It was the sixth shutout of the season for Lombardi, who boasts a goals against average of 1.59 and a .941 save percentage this season.
“We hit the post twice in the first period and just couldn’t bury the puck,” Jalosuo said. “A lot of credit for Eastview’s defensive zone structure. It was hard getting to the scoring areas and they did a very nice job of keeping us outside of the dots.
“Usually the first periods have been OK, but going into the second we have been dominating. I was counting on the second period to be a huge one for us.”
Stillwater controlled the puck for much of the game and most of Eastview’s opportunities came after turnovers. After the early tally, the Lightning also had trouble finishing against Timmons, a freshman who finished with 23 saves.
“That’s the one thing we always ask for is our goalie to give us a chance to win the hockey game and Lily did that,” Jalosuo said. “Mentally, she didn’t look like a freshman and wasn’t shaky at all. I’m very proud of how she played in the postseason.”
The Ponies were also deprived any opportunities on the power play in a game that did not feature a single penalty.
“Zero penalties either way,” Jalosuo said. “We couldn’t get on the power play. Our power play has been very good the past few weeks, but we didn’t get any power play opportunities in this game.”
Stillwater continued pressing in the third, including a flurry of chances with about seven minutes remaining. The Ponies outshot Eastview 11-6 in the period and were also buzzing the net after pulling the goalie for the last 90 seconds of play.
“We got a lot of very good scoring opportunities when we were playing six on five, but there was no puck luck and we just couldn’t score,” Jalosuo said. “Their defensive zone structure was very good. I truly thought we played well. We had to charge the net a little bit harder and maybe screen the goalie a little bit better, but other than that I thought we played well.”
The loss ended an eight-game state tournament winning streak for the Ponies, who captured the consolation title in 2006 before claiming state championships in 2007 and 2009.
This was the program’s sixth state tourney appearance overall. Stillwater also competed at state in 1995 and 1997.
Eastview (16-4-2) advances to face top-seeded Andover (21-0-0) in the semifinals on Thursday, April 1. The other semifinal features second-seeded Edina (20-0-0) vs. No. 3 seed Minnetonka (16-3-3).
The Ponies entered the tourney with higher expectations, especially after unseating a Hill-Murray program that claimed seven of the previous eight section titles until falling to Stillwater in this year’s finals.
“My expectations going into that game was that we were going to win,” Jalosuo said. “It was a disappointing ending to the season.”
The coach said the state tourney loss will not define their season, which was an undeniable success.
“We break the season into three seasons,” Jalosuo said. “The regular season we won the conference. Our second season was the section and we won that one. There is a lot of things the girls can feel very proud of, making a state appearance for the first time since 2009 is a huge accomplishment for the girls.”
Jalosuo is not expecting it to take another decade for the Ponies to make their next trip to state. The Ponies graduated several seniors from last year’s squad that won conference and advanced to the section finals and will miss the contributions of this year’s four seniors on the state tourney roster.
“I’m just proud of the senior leadership group,” Jalosuo said. “They took these younger players under their wings and showed them the direction this program wants to go. A lot of credit to the seniors. The future is very bright for the Stillwater hockey program. Our goal is a freshman and five players who were playing regularly were freshmen.”
Eastview 1 0 0 — 1
Stillwater 0 0 0 — 0
First period — 1. Eas, Nora Stepan (Brynn Swenson) 1:50.
Second period — No scoring.
Third period — No scoring.
Penalties — Eas, 0-0:00; St, 0-0:00.
Saves — Eas (Angie Lombardi) 10-7-11—28; St (Lily Timmons) 9-8-6—23.
