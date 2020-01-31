WOODBURY — A six-game winning streak ended, but Stillwater’s Suburban East Conference title hopes are still alive after the Ponies fell to East Ridge 2-1 in a girls hockey game on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at Bielenberg Ice Arena.
Stillwater (14-2-1 SEC, 18-5-1), which is seventh in the Let’s Play Hockey Class AA state rankings, slipped one point behind ninth-ranked Forest Lake (15-2-0, 19-5-0) in the conference standings. The league title will be decided on Saturday, Feb. 1 as the Ponies travel to Forest Lake for their regular season finale.
Seeding for the Section 4AA tournament will be determined on Feb. 2, with the quarterfinals taking place on Saturday, Feb. 8.
The Ponies scored first against East Ridge (8-9, 11-13), but didn’t have their typical intensity according to coach Mira Jalosuo.
“It was our first game the whole season that we were not on,” the coach said. “We were not connecting our passes and I would say it was just low energy, that was the big thing. I noticed right away, the bench was more quiet and there was not a whole lot of talking on the ice. If you’re low on energy it becomes much more difficult.”
Even with the sluggish start, Haley Eder-Zdechlik provided a 1-0 lead for the Ponies five minutes into the game on assists from Jacki Kulzer and Morgan Wohlers.
Lily Fetch evened the score for the Raptors less than a minute into the second period and the teams remained deadlocked until overtime.
Fiona Claugherty delivered the game-winner on asists from Fetch and Capri Meyer at 5:06 of overtime.
The Ponies held a 33-24 advantage in shots on goal, including 5-2 in overtime.
“As a coach, I’m not happy at all with how we played,” Jalosuo said. “The puck didn’t bounce our way either, but we also got zero rebounds and that’s the story of the game.”
But the team is eager for the chance to play for the conference championship at Forest Lake. The Ponies have not won the conference since 2006.
Stillwater defeated the Rangers 7-2 on Dec. 21, but they have won 10 of their last 11 games since then — including shutouts against five of their last seven conference opponents.
“The conference is still in our own hands, one point down going into Saturday,” Jalosuo said. “I feel confident the girls know what they have to do. It comes down to playing with passion when the puck drops on Saturday.”
Stillwater 1 0 0 0 — 1
East Ridge 0 1 0 1 — 2
First period — 1. St, Haley Eder-Zdechlik (Jacki Kulzer, Morgan Wohlers) 5:20.
Second period — 1. ER, Lily Fetch (Capri Meyer, Fiona Claugherty) :51.
Third period — No scoring.
Overtime — 2. ER, Claugherty (Fetch, Meyer) 5:06.
Penalties — St, 3-6:00; ER, 1-2:00.
Saves — St (Sophie Cronk) 4-10-7-1—22; ER (Emerald Kelley) 4-12-11-5—32.
Stillwater 3, Mounds View 0
At Shoreview, the Ponies reeled off their sixth consecutive victory with a 3-0 shutout against Mounds View on Saturday, Jan. 25 at Shoreview Ice Arena.
Sophie Cronk required just 12 saves to notch her fourth shutout of the season — and seventh overall for the Ponies.
It wasn’t easy against the stingy Mustangs (6-8-3, 8-13-3), who allowed just one goal in the first two periods. Mounds View goaltender Abbie Thompson finished with 47 saves, including 20 in the second period.
Lexi Huber scored a power play goal just 38 seconds into the second period, but that was the only scoring for the Ponies until midway through the third.
Jacki Kulzer scored on an assist from Morgan Wohlers at 9:07 of the third and Josie St. Martin added a goal on the power play less than two minutes later to build a three-goal cushion.
“We had two power play goals, so that’s huge for us,” Ponies coach Mira Jalosuo said. “We had to kill seven or eight penalties so that was something we had to fix.
“I would say we deserved to win the game, and 3-0 is a good score against a very good goalie.”
Stillwater 0 1 2 — 3
Mounds View 0 0 0 — 0
First period — No scoring.
Second period — 1. Lexi Huber (Sophie Schuster, Kylie Ligday) pp, :38.
Third period — 2. St, Jacki Kulzer (Morgan Wohlers) 9:07; 3. St, Josie St. Marie (Schuster, Ligday) pp, 10:45.
Penalties — St, 9-18:00; MV, 8-16:00.
Saves — St (Sophie Cronk) 1-6-5—12; MV (Abbie Thompson) 9-20-18—47.
