WOODBURY — Five different players found the back of the net as part of a balanced effort to send Stillwater to a 5-3 Suburban East Conference girls hockey victory over Woodbury on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at HealthEast Sports Center.
The victory helped propel the Ponies (13-0 SEC, 15-4) closer to their fourth straight conference championship. With three conference games remaining, Stillwater can secure at least a share of another SEC championship when it travels to Rosevile/Mahtomedi (10-2, 13-6) on Saturday, Jan. 21.
The Ponies are 54-5-4 in conference play over the past four seasons.
Myah Krueger sparked Stillwater in the opening period against Woodbury (8-5, 13-7), scoring on the power play less than six minutes into the game.
Addison Finn extended the lead with a goal at 4:25 of the second period, but the Royals answered less than two minutes later to climb within 2-1 and pulled even at 2-all on a power play goal from Alli Hoschka midway through the third period.
Alexa March and Ashlyn Hoff struck back for the Ponies with goals less than two minutes apart, but the Royals did not go away quietly. Liz Mishacoff scored another power play goal for Woodbury with less than three minutes remaining, but Brooke Nelson added an insurance goal for the Ponies with 20 seconds remaining to provide the final margin.
Stillwater outshot the Royals 45-32, but did not help itself while committing nine penalties for a total of 26 minutes.
Stillwater 1 1 3 — 5
Woodbury 0 1 2 — 3
First period — 1. St, Myah Krueger (Addison Finn, Josie St. Martin) pp, 5:49.
Second period — 2. St, Finn (Krueger, Brooke Nelson) 4:25; 1. Wo, Briella Huebsch (Payten Olson, Laini Gnetz) 6:19.
Third period — 2. Wo, Alli Hoschka (Abbey Lendzyk, Hailey Graunke) pp, 7:20; 3. St, Alexa March (St. Martin, Kruger) 10:00; 4. St, Ashlyn Hoff (Olivia DeJarnett, Avery Braunshausen) 11:47; 3. Wo, Liv Mishacoff (Lendzyk) pp, 14:03; 5. St, Nelson (St. Martin, Krueger) 16:40.
Penalties — St, 9-26:00; Wo, 6-12:00.
Saves — St (Lily Timmons) 1-11-17—29; Wo (Alyssa Polanski) 13-15-12—40.
Stillwater 3, Park 0
A scoreless game through two periods, Brooke Nelson, Addison Finn and Myah Krueger each scored in the first eight minutes of the third to send Stillwater to a 3-0 victory over the Wolfpack on Saturday, Jan. 14 at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center.
It was the fifth shutout of the season for the Ponies, but first for goaltender Maya Hanlon. The senior finished with 13 saves.
Park 0 0 0 — 0
Stillwater 0 0 3 — 3
First period — No scoring.
Second period — No scoring.
Third period — 1. St, Brooke Nelson (Josie Lang) pp, 1:24; 2. St, Addison Finn (Avery Braunshausen, Hailey Olson) 6:31; 3. St, Myah Krueger (unassisted) 7:36.
Penalties — Par, 2-4:00; St, 4-8:00.
Saves — Par (Tori Stepka) 6-9-12—27; St (Maya Hanlon) 6-3-4—13.
St. Martin, Team USA net bronze
Stillwater junior Josie St. Martin contributed to Team USA’s bronze-medal showing in the International Ice Hockey Federation U18 Women’s World Championships on Jan. 8-15 in Östersund, Sweden.
The U.S. team defeated lost to Sweden 2-1 in the semifinals before blanking Finland 5-0 to secure bronze. Finland pushed Canada to overtime in the semifinals before falling 3-2, but Canada cruised to a victory over host Sweden 10-0 in the gold medal game.
Team USA defeated Sweden 6-3 and Finland 8-1 in pool play before falling to Canada 3-1 in the final preliminary round game.
St. Martin, who was also a member of the U.S. Team that lost to Canada in the gold-medal game in 2022, finished with two assists in five games in this year’s event. She assisted on a third-period goal by Gabrielle Kim in the pool-play victory over Finland and also provided an assist on goal by Samantha Taber in the opening-round victory over Sweden.
This was the first time in the last 15 years Team USA did not advance to the gold medal game, but the Americans have medaled each year they have competed — capturing gold medals eight times and silver six times.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.