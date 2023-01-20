Josie St. Martin col.jpg

Josie St. Martin

 Andrea Cardin

WOODBURY — Five different players found the back of the net as part of a balanced effort to send Stillwater to a 5-3 Suburban East Conference girls hockey victory over Woodbury on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at HealthEast Sports Center.

The victory helped propel the Ponies (13-0 SEC, 15-4) closer to their fourth straight conference championship. With three conference games remaining, Stillwater can secure at least a share of another SEC championship when it travels to Rosevile/Mahtomedi (10-2, 13-6) on Saturday, Jan. 21.

