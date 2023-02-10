Facing a rugged stretch of games before focusing on the postseason, the Stillwater girls hockey team was blanked by third-ranked Andover 8-0 in its final regular season game on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center.

It was the third loss in a row for the seventh-ranked Ponies (16-0 SEC, 18-7) since they finished off an undefeated Suburban East Conference campaign with their fourth straight title. Stillwater’s late-season slide began with a 5-1 loss to fourth-ranked Gentry Academy (21-2) on Jan. 31 and followed by a 3-1 loss to fifth-ranked Edina (19-4-2) on Feb. 3.

