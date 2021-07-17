Setting the pace for a balanced lineup through an impressive season, Savannah Vincent and Caroline Monty were co-recipients of the Most Valuable Athlete Award for the Stillwater girls golf team, which held its postseason awards banquet last month at Stillwater Country Club.
The Ponies won the Suburban East Conference Tournament and easily outdistanced runner-up East Ridge 138-120 to claim the overall conference championship. Stillwater also won its third straight Section 4AAA title by a 52-shot margin (650-702) over second-place Mahtomedi. It was the 10th section title in the past 12 seasons for the Ponies, who went on to place sixth at the Class AAA state meet.
All six members of Stillwater’s lineup earned all-conference honors, including Vincent, Monty, Sam Kane, Grace Gabriel, Jowan Abdullah and Peighton Lynskey. Led by Monty, who was the individual section medalist, Vincent and Gabriel also earned all-section honors by placing among the top five in that event.
Prior to the state tournament, Stillwater reeled off 12 consecutive victories this season.
Monty, who led the Ponies with an 18th-place finish in the state tournament, will be joined by Abdullah in serving as captains for next year’s team. Stillwater will graduate four members of its state lineup, including Gabriel, Kane, Vincent and Lynskey.
Girls golf
All-Conference: Savannah Vincent, Caroline Monty, Sam Kane, Grace Gabriel, Jowan Abdullah and Peighton Lynskey; All-Section: Caroline Monty, Savannah Vincent and Grace Gabriel; Section medalist: Caroline Monty; State qualifying team members: Caroline Monty, Savannah Vincent, Sam Kane, Grace Gabriel, Jowan Abdullah and Peighton Lynskey; Most Valuable Athlete: Savannah Vincent and Caroline Monty; Captains elect: Caroline Monty and Jowan Abdullah.
